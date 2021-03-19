Greater Nashville Realtors celebrate year like no other

VOL. 45 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 19, 2021

Last weekend, the Greater Nashville Realtors showcased the cream of the real estate crop when they produced “Broadway: The Show Must Go On.” The theme was inspired by the work performed by the Realtor members during 2020, a year fraught with challenges for the community and the world.

Despite months of devastation resulting from catastrophic weather conditions and the deadly plague of COVID-19, the Greater Nashville area experienced its most productive year in terms of real estate sales. Consistent with that volume, there were more winners of the coveted Award of Excellence than at any time in the organization’s history, which spans more than 100 years.

The 2020 Award of Excellence Program was produced remotely and incorporated several theatrical performances by its members. Opening the show was Realtor Robby Stone, a successful Realtor with a background in acting. Stone spent years in Los Angeles as an actor and later entertained as the frontman for several dance bands, spending several years on tour.

His talent was on display Saturday night with his vocal and dance abilities. Stone shared the master of ceremony duties with television icon Tuwanda Coleman. In addition to the Awards of Excellence winners, several Realtors were recognized for extraordinary achievements in various categories. In these awards, the 2019 winner in each category announces the 2020 recipient of the award.

The Rising Star Award for 2019 was Jim Youngblood, who presented the 2020 award to Dawn Doll. The Rising Star Award is given to a member with experience of three years or less and has shown commitment to the real estate industry and to the Greater Nashville Realtors.

Within the real estate community, several brokers have opted to form teams to list, sell and serve their clientele. The Top Listing Team Award went to Brandon Knox with the Knox team. Knox is with Compass RE, has been a leader in real estate sales for more than a decade and has represented numerous award-winning developers in the area.

The Top Selling Team Award was presented to Erin Krueger and the Erin Krueger team, long known for selling hundreds of homes each year. Krueger and her group have elevated the team concept to the highest level. She has provided a launching pad for countless real estate careers.

The awards for the top listing and selling for an individual went to the same person, a feat most would consider impossible except for the fact that Richard Bryan has received both of these awards for years. Bryan, who operates without a sales team, shows the houses, negotiates transactions, deals with inspections and appraisers, and works with legal teams to consistently bring more than 140 properties to the closing table consistently annually.

Receiving the Top Team Leasing and Top Team Leasing Representative was Autumn Roth of the MCRS team. Autumn is with Village, and her Instagram cites a William Shakespeare quote: “And though she be but little, she is fierce.” The Top Individual Leasing and Individual Lease Representation award was taken by Therese Winnington.

Joe Jennings was this year’s Rookie of the Year, as presented by last year’s top rookie, Grant Barnett.

The Rookie of the Year award can be a steppingstone to the head of the table in the board room of the Greater Nashville Realtors. An example of that is this year’s president, Brian Copeland, who won the award in 2006.

Jennings, this year’s award winner, hails from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and was mentored by Realtor icon Ginger Holmes.

Debbie Reeves was dubbed the Affiliate of the Year. Reeves who has seemingly been with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency since Tennessee became a state and has been training Realtors in the nuances of her agency’s affordable housing programs for years in every corner of the state.

Every municipality, no matter how large or small, has had its training room graced by the presence of Reeves. This is her last year at THDA, and she will be sorely missed. LaTonya Martin, last year’s winner, was virtually on hand to bestow this award upon Reeves.

John Brittle, who won the Good Neighbor Award last year, honored Pilkerton’s Chuck Curran with the 2020 award. Pilkerton has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to endow a multitude of scholarships benefiting students desirous of achieving higher educational standards.

The highlight of the evening was the announcement of this year’s Realtor of the Year, which went to Scott Troxel with 2019 winner Julie Casassa presenting the award.

Troxel, long known as a thinking man, has served the Greater Nashville Realtors in a number of capacities. While serving as president, Troxel spearheaded several initiatives that benefited Realtors and consumers alike.

He was once asked to relate a characteristic about himself of which most were unaware. “Most people don’t realize that I have a sense of humor,” he responded. That assessment was accurate, but during the time that he led the association its membership became more aware of his humor, as well as his humility, strength and leadership abilities.

The show was closed with a rendition “From Now On” performed by a Realtor ensemble composed of George Rowe, Hagan Stone, Denise Creswell, Sarah Jane Nelson, Megan Manly and Robby Stone. During the presentation, Adam Levy electrified those viewing with a captivating interpretation of “Defying Gravity.”

Richard Courtney is a licensed real estate broker with Fridrich and Clark Realty, LLC and can be reached at richard@richardcourtney.com.