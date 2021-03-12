Amazon, Haslams pledge $1.5M to UT professorship

VOL. 45 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 12, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — Amazon and the Haslam family have committed to donate a combined $1.5 million to support an endowed professorship at the University of Tennessee's business school in Knoxville.

The university says Amazon is donating $750,000 and the Haslams are matching the donation to support faculty in business analytics and data science.

The business school sports the Haslam name and offers undergraduate, master's and doctoral degrees in business analytics that prepare students for work opportunities such as at Amazon's new center in Nashville.

The university says Amazon Nashville reached a milestone of 1,000 jobs last year en route to its plan to create 5,000 jobs in the city.

While he was still Tennessee's governor, Bill Haslam announced plans in 2018 to bring the large-scale Amazon project to Nashville.