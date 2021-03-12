Pet food manufacturer to expand Wilson County facility

VOL. 45 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 12, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — A new company expansion in Wilson County will result in more than 90 jobs due to an $200 million investment, state and company officials announced Tuesday.

A Tuesday press release from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Royal Canin's Regional President Cecile Coutens said its Lebanon facility was expanding to help support the company's "future growth." The expansion will double the plant capacity with the addition of five automated production lines.

The facility is expected to be competed in 2022.

Royal Canin, which is owned by Mars Inc., manufactures and supplies cat and dog food.

Over the last five years, TNECD has supported 15 economic development projects in Wilson County, resulting in approximately 2,400 job commitments and $542 million in capital investment.