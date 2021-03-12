VOL. 45 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 12, 2021

Global IT firm to open center in Nashville, create 350 jobs Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



NASHVILLE (AP) — A global IT services firm plans to invest $9.9 million in a new facility in Nashville that is expected to create 350 jobs.

On Monday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Nashville Mayor John Cooper and state economic development commissioner Bob Rolfe announced the project by Japan-based NTT DATA. The expansion also includes a focus on health care and manufacturing technology.

The parent company of NTT DATA Corporation employs 130,000 people worldwide and delivers services in more than 50 countries.

NTT DATA is also the title sponsor of IndyCar racing, which has scheduled an Aug. 8 street course race in Nashville.

Dan Albright, senior vice president of consulting for NTT DATA Services, handed out IndyCar models to the governor, mayor and economic development commissioner during Monday's announcement.

Albright said he sees the number of jobs for his company in Nashville climbing significantly above 350 over the next three to five years.