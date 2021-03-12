Home > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 12, 2021
More records for stock indexes as stimulus bill becomes law
The Associated Press
Updated 3:28PM
Broad gains in stocks pushed several major indexes to all-time highs on Wall Street.
The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a measure of small-company stocks all closed at record levels on Thursday. The S&P 500 added 1%.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 2.5%, but remains below the record high it set last month. The gains came as President Joe Biden signed a huge economic relief bill into law.
Crude oil prices rose more than 2%, and Coupang, the Amazon of South Korea, soared in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange.
Bond yields fell.