University of Memphis president stepping down next year

VOL. 45 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 12, 2021

MEMPHIS (AP) — University of Memphis President M. David Rudd will be leaving his position next year to return to the faculty, the school said.

Rudd will be stepping down as president of the Memphis university in May 2022, a statement released Wednesday said.

A psychology professor, Rudd became the university's president in May 2014. Since then, the university has seen improvements in student retention and graduation rates, and significant growth in research spending, the statement said.

The campus expanded under Rudd, with the university adding a basketball center, an indoor football practice facility, a pedestrian bridge and an amphitheater.

"His innovative efforts have advanced the University educationally and financially," said Doug Edwards, chair of the school's Board of Trustees.

Rudd plans to take a sabbatical before returning to the faculty in 2023. The school said it plans to name a successor before Rudd steps down.

The University of Memphis has an enrollment of about 22,000.