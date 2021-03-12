VOL. 45 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 12, 2021

Growing Together Women’s Series. Executive Insights with Erika Alexander, Marriott International, and Deeannah Seymour, pH-D Feminine Health. Zoom Virtual Event, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Additional event: Executive Insights with Brittany Cole, Career Thrivers, Thursday, March 18, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

SATURDAY, MARCH 13

Gallatin Shamrock Run 5K & 10K

The Gallatin Shamrock Run is presented by the Gallatin Chamber of Commerce to benefit the Gallatin Chamber Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization. Proceeds will be used to fund innovative educational grants for teachers K-12 in the City of Gallatin. This primarily flat course is great for runners and walkers of all ages and abilities. The 10K participants will run the 5K course twice and have a little over 90 minutes to complete the race. Participants in the 5K will be grouped by estimated completion time and have 60 minutes to finish. 6:30 -9:30 a.m. Start: Gallatin City Hall, 132 W. Main Street. Fee: $30 and up. Information and Registration Virtual option information

MONDAY, MARCH 15

Cheatham County Commission

Cheatham County Courthouse (General Session Courtroom), 100 Public Square. 7-8:30 p.m. Information

MARCH 16, 17, 19, 24, 26

Intro Nashville

Topics include Nashville history, economy, public and private sectors, talent pipeline, music, entertainment and more. Opening Reception 4-5 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, MARCH 16

Nashville Reconnect Training

Ambassadors provide basic information about the benefits of postsecondary education and assist them with taking the next step for returning to college or going for the first time all for free. Reconnect navigators cannot do it alone. Community members are needed to help potential students. Attend a virtual training and become a reconnect ambassador. 9-11 a.m. Information

Chamber West: Speed Networking

Expand your network, build new relationships and grow your business with this virtual networking opportunity. Attendees will be randomly grouped together and will experience a series of brief, video-based networking opportunities. 9-9:45 a.m. Zoom video and PC audio are required. Pre-registration is required. No charge, members only. Information

Keep the Music Playing

Redefining Music Industry Finance: A Conversation with Alex Heiche. Peggy Dold, CEO of Navigation Partners LLC and Navigation Partners Media PBC will interview Heiche. Registration required for this members-only, virtual event. 11 a.m.-noon. Information

TUESDAY, MARCH 23

Women in Business Book Club

Williamson, Inc. Office/Power Conference Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 630. 8:30 a.m. $15 for members, $25 guests. For safety, 25 person per meeting. Information

Women in Business Book Club

Enjoy a virtual meeting via Zoom. 11:30 a.m. Fee: $15 for members, $25 guests. Information

Networking Power Lunch

Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce networking event. Buffalo Wild Wings, 1109 Nashville Pike. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. This event is for Gallatin Area Chamber members, but guests are welcome to attend. Fee: Individual’s cost of meal. Information

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24

Gallatin Young Professionals – Let’s Get Lunch

A networking event for GYP. Fairvue Pizza & Pub, 1483 Nashville Pike. Members are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Information

THURSDAY, MARCH 25

Women Empowering Leadership and Learning

WELL is an initiative of the Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce focused on strengthening relationships, tackling issues, developing solutions, and building up a community that empowers and embraces female leaders. Guest speaker: Jackie Mewbourne, owner of My Style Scoop. Topic: How to remix, reboot and refresh your professional look. A clothing swap available so bring clean garments on hangars to participate. The Gathering Place, 450 W. Main Street. 5-7 p.m. Dinner catered by Bit-O-Heaven. Information

FRIDAY, MARCH 26

Good Morning Gallatin

Mayor Paige Brown presents a City Update. Hilton Garden Inn, 1460 Tulip Popular Drive, Gallatin. 7:30-9 a.m. Information

Virtual Policy Talks

Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials discussing issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Fee: no charge for Williamson, Inc. Business Partners and guests. Information