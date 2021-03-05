Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 45 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 5, 2021

Tennessee panel to vote on Confederate bust in state Capitol

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee panel is planning a vote Tuesday on whether to remove the Capitol's bust of a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader.

The Tennessee Historical Commission will consider the fate of the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust at a largely virtual meeting Tuesday. Winter weather delayed discussion on the item that had been scheduled for last month.

Another panel in July approved the proposal to move Capitol busts of Forrest and two other military figures to the state museum.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee supports moving Forrest's bust and has made six recent commission appointments. A two-thirds vote is needed in the Historical Commission.

Meanwhile, Republican legislative leaders are asking the attorney general if the change requires a third panel's approval.

Forrest was a Confederate cavalry general who amassed a fortune as a plantation owner and slave trader in Memphis before the Civil War. His involvement with the Klan came after the war.

