Subscribe Today!
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 5, 2021

Government wants Tennessean suspected in Capitol breach detained

Updated 3:32PM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Prosecutors are asking that a Tennessee man charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach remain jailed until his trial.

Ronnie Presley of Bethpage made an initial appearance by video in federal court in Nashville on Monday. His charges include obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct impeding official business. The most serious of the charges carries a possible sentence of up to 20 years and a fine of up to $250,000.

Presley has been in jail since Friday evening, when he was arrested by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents. In court, Presley agreed to a Friday detention hearing and preliminary hearing, where prosecutors will present some of their evidence against him. To be released ahead of trial, Presley will need to convince the judge he is not a flight risk or a danger to his community.

Presley is charged in Washington, D.C., and his case is being jointly handled by both the Nashville and D.C. courts.

