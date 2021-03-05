Tech rebound pulls stocks out of a slump, to weekly gain

VOL. 45 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 5, 2021

A late-day rebound in technology companies pulled the stock market out of a slump and helped give the S&P 500 its first weekly gain in three weeks.

The index rose 2% Friday. Investors were encouraged by a government report that U.S. employers picked up the pace of hiring last month.

However they were also still anxious over a recent surge in long-term interest rates in the bond market, which can slow the economy and discourage borrowing.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note pulled back from a midday spike and wound up at 1.56%, only slightly higher than a day earlier.