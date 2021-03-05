Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 5, 2021

Fort Campbell, 101st Airborne getting new commander

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — A new commander of the 101st Airborne Division is taking over at Fort Campbell.

Maj. Gen. Brian Winski is relinquishing command of the division and Fort Campbell to Maj. Gen. JP McGee.

A change of command ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday. It will be livestreamed online.

Winski has been commanding general since February 2019.

McGee was previously at Fort Campbell as commander of the Bastogne Brigade. He has recently been director of the Army Talent Management Task Force.

