VOL. 45 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 5, 2021

Tennessee health agency names new assistant commissioner

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Health announced Wednesday that Tobi Adeyeye Amosun has been named assistant commissioner of the agency's Division of Family Health and Wellness.

According to a news release, Amosun will lead the department's efforts in maternal and child health, chronic disease prevention, health promotion and supplemental nutrition.

"We're very pleased to have Dr. Amosun join our team in this important role supporting the health of Tennessee families," said Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey in a statement. "Her experience and passion for serving children, promoting preventive services and expanding care for underserved populations have her well-positioned to lead the work of our Division of Family Health and Wellness."

Amosun will oversee adolescent pregnancy prevention, breastfeeding support, health screenings, early childhood programs, violence and injury prevention, and the Women, Infants and Children nutrition program.

Amosun was previously the medical director for Academy's Children Clinic serving Medicaid patients in Tennessee, a position she held since 2014.

