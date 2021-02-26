Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 9 | Friday, February 26, 2021

Technology stocks lead indexes lower as yields resume climb

The Associated Press

Updated 3:12PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Technology companies led stocks lower on Wall Street as another rise in bond yields rattled investors.

The S&P 500 fell 1.3% Wednesday, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 2.7%.

Higher bond yields can signal that inflation could be on the way as the economy picks up. They can also make stocks that have made huge gains, like many of the Big Tech companies, look expensive.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose to 1.46% from 1.41%. Banks benefited from the increase in bond yields, which allows them to charge higher rates on mortgages and many other kinds of loans.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0