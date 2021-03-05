VOL. 45 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 5, 2021

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource. A conversation about national and local trends in the market, shared challenges and collaboration. Williamson, Inc. / Power Conference Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin. 8-9 a.m. Fee: Free. Information

FRIDAY, MARCH 5

Growing Together Women’s Series

Executive insights with Melissa Nick, Amazon’s vice president of North America Customer Fulfillment. Zoom Virtual Event 8:30-9:30 a.m. This is the first of four virtual events. Other will feature:

Stephanie Whitfield, Bank of America, and Renata Soto, Mosaic Changemakers. March 8. 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Erika Alexander, Marriott International, and Deeannah Seymour, pH-D Feminine Health. March 12, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Brittany Cole, Career Thrivers, March 18, 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Chamber 101

Attend a Chamber 101 to pitch your business with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn the benefits of Chamber membership. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

SATURDAY MARCH 6

Robertson County Republicans

Officers will be elected for 2021 and 2022. Coffee and fellowship, 8:30 a.m., Program, 9 a.m. Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Boulevard. Information

MONDAY, MARCH 8

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Topic: Volunteer State Community College: The Past and Future of Community College. Speaker: Jerry Faulkner and Colette Catania, Volunteer State Community College. Depot Square, 254 W. Eastland Avenue, Gallatin. Catering: Crave. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Reservation deadline is noon Friday before the luncheon. Virtual meeting is available 12-1 p.m. The cost for Chamber Members is $15 for virtual event. Reservations are required. Information

REIN Main Event

Note Buying: The fastest, easiest, safest way to make huge profits in real estate. An in-person and online event with Donna Bauer. 6-9 p.m. Free for members and $35 for non-members. Information

Investing in Yourself: Creative Freedom & Home Ownership

Creative entrepreneur and Realtor Jacob Jones share how homeownership can put you on a faster track to the level of financial freedom. 1900 Belmont Blvd. 5-6 p.m. Public event. Information

TUESDAY, MARCH 9

Williamson 101

Williamson 101 provides new members and potential members a chance to learn how to maximize their membership with Williamson, Inc. Discover the many ways to volunteer, get involved, network, engage and connect while you learn more about how we can help you grow personally and professionally. Williamson, Inc. Conference room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Ste. 630, Franklin. 3:30-5 p.m. Fee: free. Information

TUESDAY, MARCH 9

Cheatham County Democratic Party

All Cheatham County Democrats are invited to attend and participate in this meeting with the executive committee. Pinnacle Bank, Denney Room, second floor. 6-8 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10

Day on the Hill

Hear from the Williamson County legislative delegation on education, economic recovery and issues of importance to businesses and the community. TN State Chamber, Phillips Building, 414 Union Street, Suite 107. 7:30-9:30 a.m. Fee: $75 for members. Masks required. Information

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

Gallatin Artisan Crawl

Support local artisans at the first artisan crawl. TD Gallery, Inc., 201 S. Water Ave., Gallatin. 6-8 p.m. Information

Chamber Chat

Join via Zoom to hear from Chamber staff about member benefits and involvement opportunities. 1-2 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, MARCH 13

Gallatin Shamrock Run 5K & 10K

The Gallatin Shamrock Run is presented by the Gallatin Chamber of Commerce to benefit the Gallatin Chamber Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization. Proceeds will be used to fund innovative educational grants for teachers K-12 in Gallatin. This primarily flat course is great for runners and walkers of all ages and abilities. The 10K participants will run the 5K course twice and have 90 minutes-plus to complete the race. Participants in the 5K will be grouped by estimated completion time and have 60 minutes to finish. 6:30-9:30 a.m. Start: Gallatin City Hall, 132 W. Main Street. Fee: $30 and up. Information and Registration. Virtual option