Supply is far outpaced by demand in Midstate market

VOL. 45 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 5, 2021

37 Castlewood Court

Spring break is two weeks away for most schools, although in many homes the break means little as the children were not attending school and many families are not comfortable traveling.

In years gone by within real estate circles, the break signaled the end of a dormant winter market and heralded the arrival of an anticipated vibrant spring market.

In this real estate climate, it would be difficult to tell if sales warm with the weather. Most listings sell within days, leaving disgruntled, saddened, angry buyers moaning over near misses. Home prices are running away from buyers who are not able to find acceptable housing.

Things are particularly frustrating at the upper end, especially when people are not eager to settle on a home costing over $2 million rather than buying a property that fits their needs. With builders worried about skyrocketing cost of materials, they are refusing to price homes until they are near completion.

Renovations are becoming more numerous as homeowners who would have preferred to sell and buy larger houses are worried that there are no options available with inventory so low. The renovation/addition trend only exacerbates the inventory situation since it reduces the number of homes coming into the pipeline.

With nowhere to go, fewer are selling. Take that phenomenon and add 100 new people moving into the region daily with rumors of more on the way. Several large companies are set to announce major workforce opportunities with thousands of more jobs coming to town.

Many buyers are waiting with hope that the spring market will pour a river of new houses into the depleted inventory. Unfortunately, some of those buyers are expecting prices to drop as inventory numbers increase.

Economically speaking, the theory of supply versus demand would seem to indicate lower prices with higher inventory. But then there is that darn “demand” aspect of the principle. Demand is higher than inventory could ever climb.

When Realtors gather in normal times, the conversation goes something like this: “Please sell my Elm Street. I am not having any showings. And by the way, I have four more coming on the market. Perhaps you have buyers.”

Now, the verse has changed to “Do you have anything coming on? Anything! Please. You must have something.”

In an average market, a successful Realtor might carry 10 to 15 listings while working with a like number of buyers. In today’s world, that Realtor might have 20 buyers and a listing or two.

In the Nashville area, there are some 3,800 to 4,500 transactions each month. If 4,000 of the right properties came on the market tomorrow, they would be devoured in a matter of days. In this scenario, prices would go through the roof.

There have been occasions throughout the city’s history when residential real estate prices dropped, but only for a brief period, and that was during the Great Recession that began here in late 2007 and ended in late 2012.

For many markets – Detroit, South Florida, Las Vegas, for example – the Recession had begun two years earlier and lasted a year or two later.

Sale of the Week

Last week, the home located at 37 Castlewood Court sold for $1.6 million, not an extraordinary number these days. Resting on a one-acre lot in a gated community south of town, its 7,463 square feet could command that price.

And with five bedrooms, three full baths and one half-bath within its walls, the price seems most reasonable.

The house sold in 2005 for $1.367 million, then fell victim to the Recession and lack of updates and sold for $800,000 in 2014. This is rare for Nashville, but five of those years were times of financial ruin across the world.

With this example in mind, bargain hunters should save their cash, bury it in the backyard safe from institutional failures and watch for houses that are not renovated. Within a few years, the deal will appear.

If not, they can move to Laurel, Mississippi, a place Steve Forbert once referred to it as a “dirty, stinking town.”

Having paid $800,000 and poured some cash into finishing the basement – or lower level, as they say – the seller was able to recoup his expenses and make a profit riding the waves of the Nashville economy. Listing agent Joe Jennings with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services noted that the house offered updated kitchen with Wolf range and Subzero refrigerator.

Some think the city is peaking and will experience a drop in a couple of years. Barring another national or international financial collapse, that is not likely.

Richard Courtney is a licensed real estate broker with Fridrich and Clark Realty and can be reached at richard@richardcourtney.com.