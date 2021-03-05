Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 5, 2021

Fifth + Broadway food hall offerings

The Assembly Food Hall is opening in two initial phases. There are eight restaurants and two themed bars now open, plus just enjoy the cool space. A wine bar is offering more than 40 choices, and another bar is serving both locally and nationally recognized brands of beer.

Phase One restaurants are:

• Cotton & Snow

• DeSano Pizzeria

• Donut Distillery

• NoBaked Cookie Dough

• Oke Poké

• Smokin Chikin

• Thai Esane

• Whisk Crepes Café

Phase Two restaurants will open in May, and additional bars and full-service restaurants will also debut along with live music venues and a large rooftop space.

Phase 2 restaurants are:

• Coco’s Café & Dulce

• Coco’s Fresh Italian

• Hattie Jane’s Creamery

• Horu Sushi Kitchen

• Istanbul Shawarma

• Pharmacy Burger

• Pharmacy Wurst

• Philly Special

• Prince’s Hot Chicken

• Saffron

• Steam Boys

• The Liege Waffle Co.

Assembly Food Hall is accessible through the Fifth Avenue entrance of the Fifth + Broadway development, across from the Ryman Auditorium. Guests are required to follow Nashville’s mask regulations and practice social distancing.

Information: www.assemblyfoodhall.com

