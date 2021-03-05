Home > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 5, 2021
Fifth + Broadway food hall offerings
Updated 9:09PM
The Assembly Food Hall is opening in two initial phases. There are eight restaurants and two themed bars now open, plus just enjoy the cool space. A wine bar is offering more than 40 choices, and another bar is serving both locally and nationally recognized brands of beer.
Phase One restaurants are:
• Cotton & Snow
• DeSano Pizzeria
• Donut Distillery
• NoBaked Cookie Dough
• Oke Poké
• Smokin Chikin
• Thai Esane
• Whisk Crepes Café
Phase Two restaurants will open in May, and additional bars and full-service restaurants will also debut along with live music venues and a large rooftop space.
Phase 2 restaurants are:
• Coco’s Café & Dulce
• Coco’s Fresh Italian
• Hattie Jane’s Creamery
• Horu Sushi Kitchen
• Istanbul Shawarma
• Pharmacy Burger
• Pharmacy Wurst
• Philly Special
• Prince’s Hot Chicken
• Saffron
• Steam Boys
• The Liege Waffle Co.
Assembly Food Hall is accessible through the Fifth Avenue entrance of the Fifth + Broadway development, across from the Ryman Auditorium. Guests are required to follow Nashville’s mask regulations and practice social distancing.
Information: www.assemblyfoodhall.com