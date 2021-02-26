Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 9 | Friday, February 26, 2021

Fort Campbell soldiers head to Florida in vaccination effort

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — Some soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division are heading to Florida to help with the vaccination effort there.

About 130 soldiers are expected to deploy Friday, according to a news release from Fort Campbell, the sprawling Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

The soldiers are deploying to Orlando as part of the Army's effort to support Federal Emergency Management Agency vaccination centers.

The Biden administration plans to establish 100 federally assisted vaccination sites nationwide in cooperation with state authorities.

