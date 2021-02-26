Southwest adds nonstop BNA-Destin/Ft. Walton Beach flights

VOL. 45 | NO. 9 | Friday, February 26, 2021

Southwest Airlines will begin nonstop service from Nashville International Airport to Destin/Ft. Walton Beach on May 6.

The new service will run three times daily.

“Southwest Airlines continues to recognize the strength of this market, and we appreciate their commitment to Nashville,” said Doug Kreulen, BNA president and CEO. “As we emerge from the pandemic, BNA will join with our great airline partners to help lead the economic recovery for this region and beyond.”

