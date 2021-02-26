Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 9 | Friday, February 26, 2021

Tech rout pulls Nasdaq down 3.5%, biggest loss since October

The Associated Press

Updated 3:16PM
A rout in technology companies pulled the Nasdaq down 3.5% Thursday, the biggest loss for the tech-heavy index since last October.

The S&P 500 gave up 2.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost a more modest 1.8%, a day after the blue chip index set a record high.

A steady march higher in Treasury yields has been drawing money out of the stock market and leading investors to question whether the massive run-up in Big Tech valuations in recent months has been excessive.

Bond yields are rising as investors anticipate more stimulus from Washington, greater economic growth and possibly a pickup in inflation.

