Metro to allow 20% attendance at SEC basketball tournament

VOL. 45 | NO. 9 | Friday, February 26, 2021

Metro Public Health Department officials have reviewed and approved a plan for fans to attend the upcoming SEC men’s basketball tournament at Bridgestone Arena. The plan for the tournament, which begins March 10, includes 20 percent of seating capacity (3,400) which is consistent with what the attendance that will be allowed for Nashville Predators games in March.

“Bridgestone Arena submitted a plan with COVID-19 safety measures in place to protect both the fans and the teams competing for the SEC crown,” said Dr. Gill Wright, Interim Chief Medical Officer for the Metro Public Health Department. “Metro Public Health officials will assist Bridgestone Arena personnel in supporting and enforcing the plan.”

“The return of the SEC tournament is a great moment that confirms everyone’s hard work over the past year,” said Nashville Mayor John Cooper. “The SEC tournament is one of the first steps of Nashville’s rebound.”

“As we have begun to welcome fans back to Bridgestone Arena the past six weeks for Nashville Predators hockey games, our Smashville Safe Venue Pledge to abide by the most stringent health and safety precautions has been a success. With the continued implementation of these policies for the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament, we are confident in our ability to put on a first-class event in the safest way possible,” said David Kells, Senior Vice President, Entertainment and Marketing for Bridgestone Arena and the Nashville Predators. “Thank you to the Metro Public Health Department and the Southeastern Conference for being great partners.”

Southeastern Conference officials provided the following regarding the sale of tournament tickets:

Due to the current circumstances related to COVID-19 requiring reduced capacity for sporting events, the SEC will not be able to make 2021 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament tickets available for public purchase. Consistent with attendance limitations, the teams competing in the 2021 Men’s Basketball Tournament will be provided a very limited number of tickets for sale to their fan base.