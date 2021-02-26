Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 9 | Friday, February 26, 2021

TSU joins IBM center for quantum education

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee State University has joined the IBM-HBCU Quantum Center, the nation's first quantum education and research initiative for historically Black colleges and universities, the school said.

The center is designed to help students and faculty build skills in quantum computing and increase diversity in the field, the school said in a news release.

"The IBM-HBCU Quantum Center partnership helps TSU prepare our students and faculty to be innovators in this field," Tennessee State President Glenda Glover said. "It is an absolute game-changer when we consider our current climate and how research could lead to new discoveries in medicine and drug development."

Tennessee State is one of 10 institutions that are new to the center, which includes 23 HBCUs.

