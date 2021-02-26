Wealth Strategies’ Allen makes Forbes state list

VOL. 45 | NO. 9 | Friday, February 26, 2021

Wealth Strategies Partners’ Paul Allen, CFP®, MS, has been named to Forbes’ 2021 list of America’s Best-in-State Wealth Advisors. This marks the second time that he has received this prestigious recognition.

The annual list spotlights the nation’s top-performing advisors, evaluated based on a methodology developed by SHOOK Research, including personal interviews, industry experience and those leading the way in best practices and high-quality client experience.

Allen founded Wealth Strategies Partners in 2014 to provide comprehensive, white glove financial planning services to retirees, entrepreneurs, business owners, executives and high-net-worth individuals.

Clearbrook appoints Stevens as VP, COO

Clearbrook Holdings Corporation, the investment management company founded by Michael D. Shmerling, has named Charles T. Stevens III its executive vice president and chief operational officer. A Certified Public Accountant, Stevens previously served as a senior manager with Ernst & Young LLP in its assurance practice for the past 14 years.

Stevens’ responsibilities include a broad range of duties associated with Clearbrook’s portfolio of businesses and real estate investments. He also will be involved in acquisition and disposition activity, operational and financial management, and strategic planning.

Stevens is a graduate of both Battle Ground Academy and Birmingham Southern College.

Reliant Bank promotes 5 to leadership roles

Reliant Bank has promoted five team members to advanced leadership positions within the organization.

Alex Ponzio has been promoted to executive vice president of Reliant’s Specialized Lending Division, and Jamey Gheen was promoted to senior vice president. Ponzio and Gheen formed the lending division in 2014. It provides consumer loans for manufactured homebuyers.

Ponzio and Gheen hold over 35 years of combined management experience in the manufactured housing industry. In less than seven years, they have built the business into an award-winning lending operation with a high performing $225M+ consumer loan portfolio.

Additional senior-level promotions include:

• Will Rhoads, senior vice president, digital and marketing

• Dustin Brann, senior vice president, commercial lender

• John Hammock, senior vice president, commercial lender

Rhoads manages client experiences through the design and implementation of comprehensive marketing strategies and digital initiatives, improving and innovating service delivery to ensure customer satisfaction and retention as well as generating new business.

With 17 years of lending experience, Brann’s expertise guides all aspects of commercial lending, but with an emphasis on construction and development. Brann is based in Robertson County and serves clients in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Hammock has more than 20 years of banking experience. His knowledge and background in commercial and construction lending effectively supports business clients through planning and financial funding. Based in Sumner County, Hammock manages a robust commercial loan portfolio and serves clients in Sumner, Davidson and surrounding counties.

Steelhead Building adds pre-construction manager

Steelhead Building Group, a general contractor specializing in commercial construction in the health care, retail, office, mixed use, industrial and institutional industries, has hired William Howell as pre-construction manager.

Howell brings more than 36 years of experience in the construction industry. He spent the first 11 years of his career in the casework/millwork industry and worked on projects throughout the southeastern part of the U.S. He then moved into a project manager position with American Constructors, Inc. and spent 19 years honing his estimating and project management skills. After leaving ACI as a senior project manager, he became director of pre-construction for Parkes Construction.

Howell earned his degree in public management/construction technology from Austin Peay State University and an MBA from Bethel University. He is a member of the American Society of Professional Estimators, 50Forward facility advisory board and Austin Peay’s College of Engineering Technology Advisory Board.

Pennington Distilling announces 3 hires

Nashville’s Pennington Distilling Company has made three additions to its team.

Sarah Smith has joined as sales manager and will manage the on- and off-premise sales team. She also will assist in the management of the company’s distributors in 17 states. She previously worked for Best Brands, a family-owned wine & spirits distributor, for 12 years.

Garry Rausch has joined the team as plant manager and will manage all aspects of operations including the distillery, production, facilities, maintenance, quality control, research and development and inventory. Rausch previously served as operations manager for Blefa Kegs Inc.

Sean Jewett has joined as a head distiller. With more than 10 years and several awards in the alcohol beverage industry, he was already blending his own unique recipes by aging beers in Pennington’s Davidson Reserve Whiskey Barrels. Jewett will focus on product development and production innovation.

Pennington was founded in 2011 by Jeff and Jenny Pennington. Pennington specializes in Tennessee Whiskey, vodka and sipping cream.