VOL. 45 | NO. 9 | Friday, February 26, 2021

Virtual Policy Talks. Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials focused on issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Friday, 7:30-8:30 a.m. Information

FRIDAY, FEB. 26

Good Morning Gallatin

Anthony Holt, Sumner County Mayor will present a county update. Hilton Garden Inn, 1460 Tulip Popular Drive, Gallatin. 7:30-9 a.m. Virtual meeting option is available via website link. Information

TUESDAY, MARCH 2

One Hour Wonder – Small Business Roundtable

One Hour Wonders are quarterly lunch-n-learns that include lunch and focuses on topics that help strengthen business operation. This month a small-business roundtable featuring Charles Alexander, TSBDC; Kim Baker, Gallatin Area Chamber; and Rosemary Bates, Gallatin Economic and Development Agency. Program is included in chamber membership. Registration is required. American Job Center, 1598 Green Lea Boulevard, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

Virtual One Hour Wonder – Small Business Roundtable

A safer way to experience this session, as detailed above. 12-1 p.m. Click link to register. Information

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3

Virtual Member Connect Leads Exchange

Participants can have a Zoom background promoting their event and links to share in the chat box. This is a Williamson Chamber members-only event. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

Member Connect Leads Exchange

“Equality & Authenticity: A Discussion with Dr. Carolyn Finney. Join Urban Green Lab for a discussion with Finney, a storyteller, author and cultural geographer. Finney is the author of “black faces, white space,” which examines African American relationships with nature outdoor recreational and environmentalism. Noon-1:30 p.m. 1310 Clinton St. Suite 205, Nashville. Public event. Also available via zoon meeting. Information

FRIDAY, MARCH 5

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

A conversation on national and local trends in the market. Williamson, Inc. / Power Conference Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin. 8-9 a.m. Free. Information: First Friday: Your Small Business Resource - Mar 5, 2021 (williamsonchamber.com)

SATURDAY MARCH 6

Robertson County Republicans

Officers will be elected for 2021-22. Coffee and fellowship, 8:30. Program, 9 a.m. Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Blvd. Information

MONDAY, MARCH 8

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Topic: Volunteer State Community College: The Past and Future of Community College. Speaker: Jerry Faulkner and Colette Catania, Volunteer State Community College. Depot Square, 254 W. Eastland Avenue, Gallatin. Catering: Crave. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Reservation Deadline is always noon Friday before the Luncheon. Fees: $18 in advance for Chamber members, $20 for reservations after the deadline and $25 at the door. Non-members, $25. Reservations are required. A virtual meeting ($15) also is available. 12-1 p.m. Reservations are required. Information

TUESDAY, MARCH 9

Williamson 101

Williamson 101 provides new members and potential members a chance to learn how to maximize their membership with Williamson, Inc. Discover the many ways to volunteer, get involved, network, engage and connect. Williamson, Inc. Conference room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Ste. 630, Franklin. 3:30-5 p.m. Fee: free. Information

TUESDAY, MARCH 9

Cheatham County Democratic Party

All Cheatham County Democrats are invited to attend and participate in this meeting with the executive committee. Pinnacle Bank, Denney Room. 6-8 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10

Day on the Hill

Hear from the Williamson County legislative delegation on education, economic recovery and issues of importance to businesses and the community. Tennessee State Chamber, Phillips Building, 414 Union Street, Suite 107. 7:30-9:30 a.m. Fee: $75 for members. Masks required. Information

SATURDAY, MARCH 13

Gallatin Shamrock Run 5K & 10K

The Gallatin Shamrock Run is presented by the Gallatin Chamber of Commerce to benefit the Gallatin Chamber Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization. Proceeds will be used to fund innovative educational grants for teachers K-12 in the City of Gallatin. This is a primarily flat course through Historic Downtown Gallatin. 10K participants will run the 5K course twice and have a little more than 90 minutes to complete the race. Participants in the 5K will be grouped by estimated completion time and have 60 minutes to finish. 6:30 -9:30 a.m. Start: Gallatin City Hall, 132 W. Main Street. Fees starting at $30. Information and Registration. Virtual run also available. Information