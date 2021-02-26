2021 Middle Tennessee Summer camp list

VOL. 45 | NO. 9 | Friday, February 26, 2021

Sports camps like those hosted by Montgomery Bell Academy have long provided a way for children to burn excess summer energy. -- Photograph Provided

Camps provide an opportunity to connect with nature, participate in team-based activities and develop relationships. The COVID-19 pandemic will still have an impact on summer camps this summer as most programs and activities will have limited capacity to provide for social distancing, and may have to pivot or modify based on recommendations from local health authorities and the Center for Disease Control. Every camp has a different refund policy based on COVID as well, so please contact each one to review.

Academic

Adventure Science Museum

Providing a wide range of science enrichment programs for youth in grades K-6, programs combine science, technology, engineering and math in ways that encourage kids to actively discover and examine concepts for themselves. This summer some offerings include the Wizarding World of Science and Science Goes to the Movies. Information

Battleground Academy Summer Camps

There are options for full- and half-day camps for every interest at BGA, from basketball and football, to academics and gaming one week at a time or all summer long. Information

Belle Meade Plantation Camp

Get the kids outside and immersed in history with Time Travel Camp, an interactive trip through the past 200 years, discovering the resourcefulness of frontier years, the richness of Native American culture and the struggle of the Civil War. Campers are divided by grade level for age-appropriate games, crafts, and activities. Other themes for Summer 2020 include a Native American Indian camp and Civil War Soldier camp. Information

Belmont University Summer Camps

Kids get a collegiate experience with enrichment classes for students K-12. Camps at the school include athletics, music, health and academics. This summer’s options include a Health Care Academy Summer day camp to learn what it is like to be in the health care industry. For more information about the wide variety of camps at the university, visit Belmont.edu.

Camp St. Cecilia

This program is designed to give girls ages 4-17 the opportunity to have summer fun while remaining immersed in learning. The campers will be able to experience St. Cecilia Academy’s academics, athletics, and fine arts programs while interacting with faculty, students, coaches, alumnae, and parents. Information

Duke TIP

Summer camps are suspended for 2021.

Goodpasture Christian School camps

Campers can participate in a range of camps, from soccer and volleyball and other sports. Information

Engineering for Kids

With limited sessions across Middle Tennessee, kids can learn how to design a video racing game or 3D print super heroes. For more information and all the locations the program is available, visit engineeringforkids.com/nashville/programs/camps

Historic Travellers Rest Plantation

Historic Travellers Rest Plantation Summer Camps offer opportunities for kids to enjoy a summer of frontier heroes and creepy critters while experiencing hands-on activities at Nashville’s oldest historic house. Upcoming themes include the Tennessee Tales and Legends, Stitching History and Archaeology Camp. Information

Math in Motion

Campers engage in puzzles, games and explorations, both individually and in groups, at this math camp. Students will have the opportunity to collaborate with each other as they brainstorm ideas and solve problems to achieve common goals. The goal is building campers’ self-esteem and allowing them to see that math is more than numbers and is about creative solutions to real life experiences. For more information on the camp in Hendersonville, visit mathinmotioncamps.com

Mr. Bond’s Science Guys Day Camp

With more than 20 years of experience, children ages 5-12 can indulge their love of science in a totally fun way, virtually or in person, by choosing from themes like Engineering Camp, Cirque Du Science and Superhero Science Camp. Information

Nashville Pilot Camp

Specially designed for ages 13-18, Nashville Pilot Camp offers the opportunity to find out what it really takes to learn to fly. Students will learn through hands-on participation at Nashville Flight Training of aviation experience, including the disciplines of aviation through science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) while meeting like-minded aviation enthusiasts their own age. Information

USN Summer Camps

Updated 2021 information is not available at this time. Contact University School Nashville directly for updates, 615-277-7377.

Vanderbilt Dyer Observatory Space Summer Camp

Updated 2021 information is not available at this time. Contact Dyer Observatory directly for updates, 615-373-4897.

Vanderbilt Programs for Talented Youth

This camp is canceling in-person programming again for 2021. The accelerated academic classes for gifted students K-12 have shifted to an online academy and mentor immersion program. Information

Arts

Ann Carroll School of Dance

A variety of performing arts camps, workshops and training sessions for kids age 2-18 that teaches tap, hip hop, musical theater, tumbling, acting, dance and vocal performance. Information

Blair School of Music at Vanderbilt

Updated 2021 information is not available at this time. Contact the Blair School of Music directly for updates, blair.vanderbilt.edu

Camps at Currey Ingram

Summer camps offer more than a chance to run around in the heat. Experts say they help build social skills that are hard to hone on Zoom calls. -- Photograph Provided

The ADHD Summer Treatment program, a six-week summer program for children 8-12, is designed like day camp with academic time, outdoor play and social skills work. Limited size for 2021. Information

Camp Rock Zone

Located in Mt. Juliet, Camp Rock Zone offers activities around music, art, farming and building, with limited size and mask requirements this year. For children age 4-11. Information

Cheekwood Estate and Gardens Camp

With limited slots this year, kids ages 4-15 can explore the gardens, make masterpieces, with those choosing the full-day option able to dive deep into either painting or drawing and illustration. For more information or to add your name to the wait list of already sold-out camps, visit Cheekwood.org.

Country Music Hall of Fame Songwriting Camp

The Summer Songwriting camps has been cancelled for 2021. Information

Expression City Arts and Fitness

Updated 2021 information is not available at this time. Visit expressioncity.com for updates.

Elite Dance, Music and Art camp

Updated 2021 information is not available at this time. Visit expressioncity.com for updates.

Frist Center for Visual Arts

Updated 2021 information is not available at this time for summer camps at Martin ArtQuest Gallery. Visit firstartmuseum.com for updates.

Hendersonville Performing Arts Company

This year’s summer enrichment program includes camps for two age groups – the junior camp for students in grades 2-6, and kids in grades 7-12. Information

Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center

Kids can immerse themselves in all things artistic, from performing art to filmmaking. Visit monthavenartsandculturalcenter.com for an updated summer 2021 schedule when available.

Sarratt Youth Art Institute at Vanderbilt

Updated 2021 information is not available at this time. Visit Vanderbilt.edu/sarrattart for updates.

School of Nashville Ballet

No audition necessary for the Junior Intensive (Ages 9-13), though School of Nashville Ballet students must have completed Academy Level 2 or have received special invitation for participation after completing Academy Level 1. Outside students must have 2+ years of ballet training for the series of ballet, pre-pointe, repertory, pantomime, jazz, character and other specialized workshops. Other camps available, including an Explorers camp and Visit nashvilleballet.com for more information.

Southern Girls Rock Camp

Updated 2021 information is not available at this time. Information

Athletic

Climb Nashville

Kids ages 6-12 will get instruction from expert climbing staff along with team building activities, games and objectives that encourage kids to make friendships, gain confidence and participate in a challenging physical activity. Available at all locations. Information

Goodpasture Christian School

The summer camp program at Goodpasture includes basketball, baseball, football, cheer, volleyball, speed and strength, softball, soccer and even yoga. Information

Nashville Sail Camp

Summer 2021 plans are not yet available. Information

Nashville Sailing Foundation Youth camp

The Youth Sailing Program is intended for children 7-17 and is structured with an eye not only toward introducing young people to sailing, but also toward racing, advanced knowledge of small boat handling and skills in a safe, fun environment. The program is taught by people required to complete a US Sailing counselor training course and hosted by the Harbor Island Yacht Club. Information

Nashville Youth Soccer Association

A division of the Heartland Soccer Club, this recreational soccer league is for players age 3-18 with skill levels that range from novice to extremely experienced with years under their belt on rec leagues. There are no tryouts and children are accepted regardless of whether they’ve played soccer before or not. Information

Nashville Predators Hockey School

The annual camp gets kids on the ice and is an opportunity for boys and girls to learn more about the game of hockey, log quality ice time, and receive instruction from qualified and professional staff alongside the Preds Youth Hockey Development team, players, prospects, alumni and/or coaches. Participants are grouped by ability to enhance their learning environment. Information

Scott Hamilton Camps and Clinics

Located at Ford Ice Center, there is a variety of specialty skills sports camps and classes, as well as a variety of freestyle ice options, available throughout the summer. Information

Equestrian

Creekside Riding Stables Camp

Despite masks and social distancing, horse lovers will appreciate the focus on safety, proper technique, grooming, care and tacking, while campers engage in everything from trail riding, lessons, reading a horse’s personality and even making treats for the animals. Information

Gait Keeper Farm Camp

Campers will spend their day along 88 acres in the bend of the Harpeth River, riding and learning about horses and ponies, and each camper will ride up to twice daily. Other activities include learning about daily care, the anatomy of the horse, breeds, colors, demonstrations from professionals, horsemanship and more. The camp goal is to educate while having fun with our horses and friends. Information

Peachtree Farms Horseback Camp

Peachtree Farms offers horse riding camps designed to improve all aspects of horsemanship for riders of all ages – sportsmanlike conduct and a spirit of cooperation, patience and kindness. Riders are encouraged to become a partner with their mount. Day camps are scheduled Monday through Friday each week of the summer and will be half day only in 2021. Information

General

Camps at Currey Ingram

There are two camp options at Currey-Ingram, including the ADHD Summer Treatment program, a six-week summer program designed like day camp with academic time, outdoor play and social skills work. The other Camp Beech Creek is filled with nature exploration. Information

Camp Davis at Gordon Jewish Community Center

At the GJCC Camp Davis children are encouraged to try new things, get dirty and form memories and friendships that last forever. Camp is filled with sports, art, music, nature and leadership opportunities within a strong camp culture. Information

Camp at Franklin Road Academy

With camps for grades Pre-K-8, FRA offers ample opportunities for enrichment and fun with sports camp, a full-day option or an academic experience with the goal to deliver a positive and seamless experience for campers and their families. Information

Montgomery Bell Academy

MBA offers a wide variety of camps, classes, and special programs throughout the year. These programs are open to MBA students, as well as the community at large including sports options, academic prep, enrichment camp, drivers ed and summer sports leagues. Information

Camp St. Bernard

The summer program at St. Bernard, Summer Play Days, helps enrich students’ knowledge and further enhance their SBA experience through themes, visitors, art projects, games, water days, and additional weekly camps. First come, first serve basis for existing SBA families. Information

St. Paul Christian Academy

St. Paul offers camps to children ages 4 and up, with offerings that range from reading and writing to cardboard construction and young Jedi training. Information

Leadership Academy

Youth day camp options include Camp Warner Park nature camp, GROW Enrichment Camp, Camp Bells Bend Beaman adventure day camp, Nashville Sail camp, Teen Leadership Adventure and Mountain Bike Camp with STEM focus for children ages 6-17. Information

Deer Run Camps and Retreats

Deer Run is a nonprofit Christian ministry providing day, adventure and overnight summer camps, family camp, year-round retreat and meeting facilities and team building through the high and low ropes course experiences. Family events help parents and children connect on a deeper level. Day, overnight and family options available. Information

Barefoot Republic Camp and Retreat Center

Camp at Barefoot focuses on Christ-centered relationships between individuals from diverse racial, cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds through an equally diverse platform of artistic, athletic and team-building programs. Day and overnight options available. Information

Harpeth Hall Girls Summer Camps

Offering summer camp for more than 700 girls, campers can sign up to learn tennis, yoga, catch bugs, play basketball, stringing a violin or even stringing gemstones. The Summer Programs at Harpeth Hall offer the same excellence in teaching, leadership and coaching that is found throughout the school year. Information

Nashville Christian School

This summer NCS is offering a wide range of camps for children, including traditional day, specialized sports and academic and fine art-based offerings. Improve on skills or learn a whole new set, with 2020 offerings listed soon. Information

Middle Tennessee YMCA

Locations all across Middle Tennessee are offering a full slate of summer camp activities from Summer Adventure and Camp Widjiwagan that promote youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. There is also Camp Little Y for younger campers just learning to make new friends. For more information about the YMCA’s full range of summer offerings, visit ymcamidtn.org

Ezell-Harding Christian School Camp

Offering weekly day camp, academic and sport options for students of all ages, from volleyball and cheer to basketball, art and soccer. Looking for something a little different? Try cooking or learning to be a showman. Information

Nature-Based

Tennessee 4-H Camps

Tennessee 4-H operates four 4-H Centers located throughout the state which all offer an extensive summer camping program for young people in fourth through 12th grades, as well as camping programs during the school year to accommodate school groups. Information. For local 4-H camps, visit extension.tennessee.edu.

Camp Idyllwild

For children age 5-13, this nature-based camp has limited spaces this year and provides a special experience playing in the creek, climbing trees and playing with critters through a balanced mix of indoor and outdoor activities. Information

Camp Warner Park

One of Leadership Academy’s programs, Camp Warner Park has a mission of connecting children to nature, kids will splash in creeks, meet local wildlife and get an appreciation for the great outdoors. The camp day is unstructured by design so kids age 6-16 will have a better opportunity to interact with each other and the environment. Information

The Food Initiative Summer Program

For high school students in grades 9-11 in the Clarksville area, the youth work hard in the sustainable garden and the community at hunger relief organizations for four weeks. Each youth is sponsored by a business so he or she may receive a stipend for their hard work. Diversity is critical to the unique culture being created. Teenagers are selected from a variety of economic, ethnic, religious and social backgrounds. Information

Lucky Ladd Farms

The annual farm camp allows campers ages 5-10 to explore the wonder and magic of Lucky Ladd Farms including working with animals, going on pony rides, gardening, playing games, participating in arts and crafts, archery, water play, wilderness exploration, gardening and more. Information

Gentry’s Farm

Each summer the day camp for children in grades 1-6 gets them outdoors and participating in games, crafts, activities and more, all on the farm. Children are grouped by age, junior camp for grades 1 and 2, senior camp for older students. Information

Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont

Kids can go on a true outdoor adventure, splashing around in a mountain stream, climbing ridges to an unbelievable view, or choosing from a variety of activities to discover nature through hands-on explorations, day hikes and crafts all in the beautiful Smoky Mountains. Information

Hickory Hill Farm

Now in its fifth year, the outdoor camp is for kids age 7-13. Campers can visit the Slip n’ Slide each day and enjoy a variety of activities throughout the week such as team-building games, a community service project, a Reading with Rescues program and more. A counselor in training program is available for students age 14 and older. Information

Nashville Zoo

With 10 weeks of programming, children age 5-18 can participate in camp for all types and interests, including a three-day veterinary camp. And the Zooper Heroes camp is specifically designed for children with special needs. Information

Whippoorwill Farm Day Camp

Kids have the opportunity to enjoy nature to the fullest, splashing in creeks, climbing trees, playing in the dirt and getting up close and personal with animals – and each other. A big part of the process for campers is free choice so they are encouraged to sign up for activities that truly interest them, like pottery, camp newspaper, archery or kayaking. Camp for all sessions are fully-booked, so visit whippoorwill.com to be added to the waitlist.