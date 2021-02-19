Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 19, 2021

Tennessee man charged in connection with Capitol breach

CHATTANOOGA (AP) — A Tennessee man has been arrested in connection with the U.S. Capital riot on Jan. 6, authorities said.

Joseph Lino Padilla, 40, of Cleveland is accused of having an altercation with a police officer and throwing a pole, news outlets reported, citing federal court records. People who recognized him in videos of the riot that circulated online told the FBI, according to the records.

His charges include obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, assault on law enforcement with a dangerous weapon, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, officials said.

Padilla had an initial court appearance Tuesday in Chattanooga. His attorney, Lee Davis, declined comment.

