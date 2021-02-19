Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 19, 2021

New Tennessee State Library and Archives to open in April

Updated 7:08AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee official says the new State Library and Archives building is set to open in April.

State Librarian and Archivist Chuck Sherill told a state Senate panel Tuesday that the ribbon cutting for the facility in Nashville will take place April 12.

He said the state is in the process of moving its collections and staff there. Work began in 2005 on the $123.8 million project and a groundbreaking took place in late 2017.

The current 1950s era building sits directly west of the state Capitol. The new building is located just outside downtown on the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

