Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 19, 2021

Vanderbilt to begin $55M business school building expansion

Updated 7:07AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Vanderbilt University says it will soon begin a $55 million expansion of its business school building.

The Nashville university says that it plans to begin work next month to extend the Vanderbilt Owen Graduate School of Management's building by 50%, encompassing 48,000 square feet (4459.3 square meters).

The Management Hall expansion includes a new street-level entrance, a café, classroom and collaboration space for students, a multipurpose room that fits every MBA student and a new fourth floor with an outside deck and event space.

The Owen Century Partners committed more than $13 million to the project, with more alumni donations bringing the fundraising total to more than $20 million.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0