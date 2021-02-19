Vanderbilt to begin $55M business school building expansion

VOL. 45 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 19, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — Vanderbilt University says it will soon begin a $55 million expansion of its business school building.

The Nashville university says that it plans to begin work next month to extend the Vanderbilt Owen Graduate School of Management's building by 50%, encompassing 48,000 square feet (4459.3 square meters).

The Management Hall expansion includes a new street-level entrance, a café, classroom and collaboration space for students, a multipurpose room that fits every MBA student and a new fourth floor with an outside deck and event space.

The Owen Century Partners committed more than $13 million to the project, with more alumni donations bringing the fundraising total to more than $20 million.