VOL. 45 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 19, 2021

Weakness in Big Tech stocks leaves Wall Street mostly lower

Updated 3:40PM
Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street Monday, dragged down by losses in several Big Tech companies.

The S&P 500 gave up 0.8%, its fifth straight decline. The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a gain of just under 0.1%.

Traders are still keeping a close eye on Washington and the next big round of stimulus that's making its way through Congress.

Concerns that inflation could come back have helped send Treasury yields to their highest level in a year.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury nudged up to 1.35% and crude oil prices jumped another 3.8%.

