Home > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 19, 2021
Stocks fall as investors fret over jobless claims, inflation
The Associated Press
Updated 3:18PM
Major indexes closed broadly lower on Wall Street as more discouraging data on jobless claims and higher bond yields gave investors little reason to keep pushing the market higher.
The S&P 500 gave back 0.4% Thursday, its third straight loss. The government reported that applications for jobless benefits rose last week to 861,000 as layoffs remained high.
Natural gas prices fell 4.3% as the frigid temperatures in Texas moved east, giving some relief to the region.
Walmart slumped after reporting weaker results than analysts were expecting.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.29%.