VOL. 45 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 12, 2021

Stocks end mostly lower on Wall Street, led by drops in tech The Associated Press Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



Stocks ended mostly lower on Wall Street Wednesday as losses by technology and industrial sector companies offset gains in other parts of the market.

The S&P 500 edged down less than 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave back 0.6%. Small-company stocks also fell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose thanks in large part to gains in Verizon Communications and Chevron. Those two stocks climbed after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said it made major new investments in them in the second half of last year.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held near its highest level in a year.