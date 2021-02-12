Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 12, 2021

Stocks end mostly lower on Wall Street, led by drops in tech

The Associated Press

Updated 3:49PM
Stocks ended mostly lower on Wall Street Wednesday as losses by technology and industrial sector companies offset gains in other parts of the market.

The S&P 500 edged down less than 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave back 0.6%. Small-company stocks also fell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose thanks in large part to gains in Verizon Communications and Chevron. Those two stocks climbed after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said it made major new investments in them in the second half of last year.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held near its highest level in a year.

