VOL. 45 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 19, 2021

Virtual Vaccination Update. Live Q&A with Williamson County Health Department and local hospitals. Friday, 9-10 a.m. Free Zoom webinar. Registration needed. Information

TUESDAY. FEB. 23

2021 Governor’s Address

The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to welcome Governor Bill Lee to share his vision for Tennessee including legislative and budget priories and the state’s continued response to COVID-19. 7:30-8 a.m. networking through the iBreakthrough platform (No Zoom, WebEx or app to download, only a virtual solution for meaningful connection between attendees. (Note: joining the platform is not mobile or tablet compatible.). Address is scheduled for 8-9 a.m. Information

Networking Power Lunch

Gallatin Chamber event. Guests are welcome to attend. Lunch is not sponsored, so be prepared to purchase your meal. Alberto’s, 210 Douglas Bend, Gallatin. Information

TSBDC Virtual Workshop

Selling online/e-commerce. This 90-minute workshop will teach you how to create an online store utilizing a website platform like Shopify. It will cover drop shipping techniques, payment processing and promotion for a small business. Taylor Parker, who has been involved in e-commerce for five years, will teach the class. Zoom meeting. 2-3:30 p.m. Free. Information

TSBDC Virtual Workshop

Achieve more by doing less five-week training course. Calls will be one hour every Tuesday at 9 a.m. Subjects covered will include: Week 1, your priorities and your goals; Week 2, your time; Week 3, your shallow activities; Week 4, your mindset; Week 5, your flow state and your future. The course will teach a fundamental change in how you approach your workday. $40. Information and registration

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 24

Small & Diverse Business Forum 2021

The Nashville Area Chamber, in partnership with Amazon, First Horizon Bank, Google, and the Music City Center, are hosting a Small and Diverse Business Forum that will engage the business community to promote the importance of small and diverse business development; educate small and diverse businesses on how to utilize technology, leverage key relationships and maximize brand awareness within the Middle Tennessee region; empower small and diverse businesses to grow by seeking opportunities with major companies that are committed to doing business with small, minority, women and service disabled veteran businesses. This half-day virtual forum will engage small and diverse businesses serving Middle Tennessee by providing educational sessions, networking opportunities and best practice dialogue for business growth. $25 per person. Information and registration

FRIDAY, FEB. 26

Virtual Policy Talks

Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Information

Good Morning Gallatin

Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt will present a county update. Hilton Garden Inn, 1460 Tulip Popular Drive, Gallatin. 7:30-9 a.m. Virtual meeting option is available via website link. Information

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3

Virtual Member Connect Leads Exchange

Participants can have a Zoom background promoting their event and links to share in the chat box. This is a members-only event. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, MARCH 5

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Please join us at our Hospitality & Tourism Round Table where we will be having a conversation around national and local trends in the market, share challenges and ways to collaborate with one another. Williamson, Inc. / Power Conference Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin. 8-9 a.m. Fee: Free. Information