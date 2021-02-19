Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 45 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 19, 2021

Top Davidson County commercial sales for January 2021

Top commercial real estate sales, January 2021, for Davidson County, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
320 11th Nashville 37203 1/11 Infinity Lofts Gulch 2 LLC NIC Velocity LLC $72,925,000
2215 Abbott Martin Nashville 37215 1/15 2215 Abbott Martin Road LLC Champion Green Hills LLC $23,750,000
120, 200 Cumberland Nashville 37228 1/27 CRP/WP Alta Metro Center Owner LLC 200 Cumberland Bend LLC $11,437,000
615 Old Hickory Nashville 37209 1/15 Seaside Fla LLC Sams Real Estate Business Trust $6,250,000
801 Glastonbury Nashville 37217 1/26 Sai Shayna LLC Battlefield Prop LLC; DVR LLC $5,555,551
1705, 1707 West End Nashville 37203 1/7 Blackbird Realty Ventures LLC JD Eatherly Revocable Living Trust $5,500,000
1209, 1213 Tulip Grove Hermitage 37076 1/6 Meritage Homes of TN Inc Lux Dev Group LLC $4,982,785
801 Glastonbury Nashville 37217 1/26 Battlefield Prop LLC; DVR LLC LLBJ Real Estate Holdings LLC; LLBJ LLC $4,900,000
3461 Hamilton Church Antioch 37013 1/15 Century Comm of TN LLC Bradburn Village Phase 4 Part $4,659,000
2788 Murfreesboro Antioch 37013 1/5 2788 Antioch TN LLC Cothron Janet S Trustee $4,354,615
2917, 2919 Harlin, 523 Thompson Nashville 37211 1/19 HM 523 W Thompson Lane LLC Greensboro I LP $4,250,000
1200 Wh Davis Nashville 37208 1/29 Arbitrage Holdings LLC Church of The Living God; House of God; Pillar & Ground of The Truth Without Controversy Keith Dominion $4,000,000
1404 Dickerson Nashville 37207 1/6 1404 Dickerson LLC Ashland Rentals LLC $3,800,000
3301 Knight Nashville 37207 1/19 Terminal Logistics II Fxg Ground Spe LLC Caleast Nat LLC $3,750,000
3441 Lebanon Hermitage 37076 1/5 ZRP Jacksons Courtyard LLC Jacksons Courtyard Part $3,300,000
615, 619 Old Hickory Nashville 37209 1/15 CRP/Crescent Harpeth Heights LLC Sams Real Estate Business Trust $3,200,000
4716 Trenton Hermitage 37076 1/26 WRE Hermitage LLC Summit Court LLC $2,910,000
310 Long Hollow Gdlttsville 37072 1/12 Keaton Living Trust TN Re Acq Co LLC $2,727,621
1814, 1818 State, 306 19th Nashville 37203 1/12 SHM Holdings LLC Southern Prosthetic Supply Inc $2,300,000
2405 Dickerson Nashville 37207 1/4 Cruzen Street Partners Wilkes Janet; Wilkes Terry E $2,000,000
943, 945, 947 Woodland Nashville 37206 1/27 FC Woodland Qozb LLC Gloz Woodland LP $2,000,000
622, 626 3rd Nashville 37210 1/14 Rutledge Flats LLC 631 Second & Elm LLC $1,700,000
626, 628, 630 3rd Nashville 37210 1/14 631 Second & Elm LLC Rutledge Flats LLC $1,700,000
3100 Brandau Hermitage 37076 1/14 3100 Brandau LLC Johnson Michael R; Mosley Robert R Jr $1,600,000
1221 Briarville Madison 37115 1/27 Modco of Kentucky Inc Pardue Chris; Robinson John $1,530,000
82 Polk Nashville 37210 1/26 Seward Hills LLC B&G Auto & Truck Repair Inc $1,500,000
746 Benton Nashville 37204 1/11 746 Benton LLC Demonbreun Richard A; Sharp Nancy Caroline $1,500,000
2804 Foster Nashville 37210 1/4 Cheek Matthew H Poe Patrick J $1,450,000
305 Long Hollow Gdlttsville 37072 1/22 Jag Retail Prop Holdings Inc Bowles Farms LP; Ray Bowles Family Trust $1,300,000
1100 18th Nashville 37212 1/8 1100 Partnership GP Newfield Heidi; Newfield Heidi Kay $1,300,000
306 Thompson Nashville 37217 1/8 Sawers Ramzy; Sawiris Nevin Dairy King Co; Jones Jeffrey D $1,245,000
2871 Ned Shelton Nashville 37217 1/6 Quarter Jackson LLC Culbertson Janice J; Jones James R $1,168,538
3701 Nolensville Nashville 37211 1/8 Pasifica Investment LLC Mamoo Mgmt LLC; Polly Prop LLC $1,100,000
1616 16th Nashville 37212 1/29 1616 16th Avenue South LLC JGBS 1616 LLC $1,095,000
767 Bell Antioch 37013 1/21 Bell Donna; Burkhart Sharon Bell Kinlin Dev LLC $1,085,000
1164 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 1/22 Akbari Behzad; Sadeghi Susan; Akbari Susan Wise Mgmt LLC $1,000,000
4309, 4335 Maxwell Antioch 37013 1/15 DR Horton Inc Jenkins Nashville Acs LLC $999,750
0 Wyoming Nashville 37209 1/26 Bergeron Neil D; Bergeron Brooke A Aerial Dev Group LLC $945,603
3108 Brandau Hermitage 37076 1/14 3108 Brandau LLC Johnson Betty J; Johnson Michael R; Mosley Ima W; Mosley Robert R Jr $900,000
5003 Linbar Nashville 37211 1/25 AHN & CHAE Inc Pinson Dynasty Trust $850,000
1611 16th Nashville 37212 1/11 KB4 Prop LLC Hurt Bobby W; Hurt Pamela Ann $850,000
2239 Ingram Whites Cr 37189 1/29 Jackson Colton A Vaughn Barbara; Vaughn Charles; Vaughn Jimmy; Vaughn Tiffany; Vaughn Charles Easton $750,000
252 Jackson Meadows Hermitage 37076 1/8 Eagles Nest Inv LLC Mashburn Robert $750,000
1037 Scovel Nashville 37208 1/6 Del Sur II LLC 1037 Scovel LLC $709,900
2401 Dickerson Nashville 37207 1/4 Legacy Concrete LLC Wilkes Janet; Wilkes Terry E $700,000
5581 New Hope Hermitage 37076 1/22 Landmark Homes of TN Inc SNY of TN LLC $680,000
2 City Nashville 37209 1/11 Stanford Joseph Nashcam Retail Units LLC $675,000
2332 Antioch Antioch 37013 1/26 Lopez Maria Adriana Arredondo Moreno Eduardo Sr $650,000
4719 Andrew Jackson Hermitage 37076 1/19 4719 Andrew Jackson Parkway Partners GP Realty Income Corp $600,000
807 Bradford Nashville 37204 1/20 Garrett Trevor Joseph 807 Bradford Irrevocable Trust $600,000
2985 Elm Hill Nashville 37214 1/11 Medina Galileo Juan Carlos Moreno McMahan Susan J $599,000
0 Hobson Antioch 37013 1/7 Living Waters Homes LLC; TN Homes LLC JCH Dev Co Inc $595,000
3128 Elm Hill Nashville 37214 1/28 Slingshot Partners Eatherly Gregg H; Eatherly Susan Lyn $570,000
2206 Monticello Nashville 37207 1/11 Urbangate Dev Group LLC Hellmer Josh $550,000
535 Myatt Madison 37115 1/6 Mr Redman Prop LLC GDD Holdings LLC $540,000
8565 Cub Creek Nashville 37209 1/7 Fuller Christopher; Fuller Janet McCormack Jill S; McCormack Michael A $505,000
116, 118 Kingston Nashville 37207 1/4 Cruzen Street Partners Wilkes Terry E $500,000
2512 Natchez Nashville 37212 1/15 Hooper Ryan Fitzgerald Crowell Sharon Sue Thompson; Thompson Randall L $420,000
2211 24th Nashville 37208 1/29 Jenkins Larry D Jr; Richardson Stephanie Simmons Arvid V Jr $405,000
116 Main Gdlttsville 37072 1/26 Elberta Express Inc Ninemire Nicole Scarpino; Patterson Phillip S; Scarpino Anthony F Jr; Scarpino Marlene C Hatalla; Scarpino Anthony F Estate $400,000
3325 Old Hickory Old Hickory 37138 1/26 Kough Stephen M Morrison James Ronald $375,000
0 Old Hickory Nashville 37218 1/14 Family Trust U/W Robert E Harwell #II; Harwell Coleman A II Reh Inv LLC $370,000
1510 Demonbreun Nashville 37203 1/14 Harrell Taylor Elizabeth Heller John $312,000
817 Charlie Nashville 37207 1/28 Bejarano Karen Richardson Melvin $300,000
0 Indiana Nashville 37209 1/5 Oak Prop LLC Oakley Alan D $300,000
801 Glastonbury Nashville 37217 1/26 Post Michael T; Post Susanne Collins Gregory; Collins Lisa $300,000
1510 Demonbreun Nashville 37203 1/6 Ranes Andrew Norman R McLean Revocable Trust; McLean Tracy $292,000
467 Monticello Nashville 37207 1/28 Pasquale Jaclyn Seckman Matthew David $292,000
4017 Indiana Nashville 37209 1/26 Oak Prop LLC Marie McQuiddy Living Trust $288,000
5651 Frist, 3343 Walton Hermitage 37076 1/5 Luma Systems LLC Woodland Street Partners LLC $260,000
707 Stewarts Ferry Nashville 37214 1/21 Waffle House Inc Harris N P $250,000
3961 Knight Whites Cr 37189 1/5 Machen Evonne; Machen Richard A Jr Feller Emily Marie; Feller Jason Karl $225,000
0 Murfreesboro Antioch 37013 1/8 Harris Jean S Waffle House Inc $200,000
1808 State Nashville 37203 1/7 Tao Huan; Wang Jian Mitchell Brian; Roberts John R Sr $185,000
1839, 1847 Neelys Bend Madison 37115 1/15 Stephens Ryan Brahaney James K $161,500
514 Phipps Nashville 37218 1/27 Campbell Brandon Wilson Elliott J $154,000
426B Palestine Madison 37115 1/20 Young Rhonda L Nelson James W II $152,000
426 Old Hickory Madison 37115 1/7 Cross Anthony S Stewart Brenda $150,000
420 Elysian Fields Nashville 37211 1/15 Johnson Ronald J; McCready Monica McLaughlin Barbra $121,260
211 Donelson Nashville 37214 1/6 Wbi Holdings LLC Khamis Mohab $118,500
2415 McGavock Nashville 37214 1/13 Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc Music City USA Prop Owners Assoc Inc $110,000
555 Dupont Madison 37115 1/6 Lee Keith D Quiram Eric M; Quiram Jason A $105,000
270 Tampa Nashville 37211 1/28 Menenial Prop Partners LLC Bernstorf James $100,000
200 Shakespeare Madison 37115 1/12 Asencio Luis Giancarlo Watson Katherine P; Williams Randall E $100,000

