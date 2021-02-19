Top Davidson County commercial sales for January 2021

|320 11th
|Nashville
|37203
|1/11
|Infinity Lofts Gulch 2 LLC
|NIC Velocity LLC
|$72,925,000
|2215 Abbott Martin
|Nashville
|37215
|1/15
|2215 Abbott Martin Road LLC
|Champion Green Hills LLC
|$23,750,000
|120, 200 Cumberland
|Nashville
|37228
|1/27
|CRP/WP Alta Metro Center Owner LLC
|200 Cumberland Bend LLC
|$11,437,000
|615 Old Hickory
|Nashville
|37209
|1/15
|Seaside Fla LLC
|Sams Real Estate Business Trust
|$6,250,000
|801 Glastonbury
|Nashville
|37217
|1/26
|Sai Shayna LLC
|Battlefield Prop LLC; DVR LLC
|$5,555,551
|1705, 1707 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|1/7
|Blackbird Realty Ventures LLC
|JD Eatherly Revocable Living Trust
|$5,500,000
|1209, 1213 Tulip Grove
|Hermitage
|37076
|1/6
|Meritage Homes of TN Inc
|Lux Dev Group LLC
|$4,982,785
|801 Glastonbury
|Nashville
|37217
|1/26
|Battlefield Prop LLC; DVR LLC
|LLBJ Real Estate Holdings LLC; LLBJ LLC
|$4,900,000
|3461 Hamilton Church
|Antioch
|37013
|1/15
|Century Comm of TN LLC
|Bradburn Village Phase 4 Part
|$4,659,000
|2788 Murfreesboro
|Antioch
|37013
|1/5
|2788 Antioch TN LLC
|Cothron Janet S Trustee
|$4,354,615
|2917, 2919 Harlin, 523 Thompson
|Nashville
|37211
|1/19
|HM 523 W Thompson Lane LLC
|Greensboro I LP
|$4,250,000
|1200 Wh Davis
|Nashville
|37208
|1/29
|Arbitrage Holdings LLC
|Church of The Living God; House of God; Pillar & Ground of The Truth Without Controversy Keith Dominion
|$4,000,000
|1404 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|1/6
|1404 Dickerson LLC
|Ashland Rentals LLC
|$3,800,000
|3301 Knight
|Nashville
|37207
|1/19
|Terminal Logistics II Fxg Ground Spe LLC
|Caleast Nat LLC
|$3,750,000
|3441 Lebanon
|Hermitage
|37076
|1/5
|ZRP Jacksons Courtyard LLC
|Jacksons Courtyard Part
|$3,300,000
|615, 619 Old Hickory
|Nashville
|37209
|1/15
|CRP/Crescent Harpeth Heights LLC
|Sams Real Estate Business Trust
|$3,200,000
|4716 Trenton
|Hermitage
|37076
|1/26
|WRE Hermitage LLC
|Summit Court LLC
|$2,910,000
|310 Long Hollow
|Gdlttsville
|37072
|1/12
|Keaton Living Trust
|TN Re Acq Co LLC
|$2,727,621
|1814, 1818 State, 306 19th
|Nashville
|37203
|1/12
|SHM Holdings LLC
|Southern Prosthetic Supply Inc
|$2,300,000
|2405 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|1/4
|Cruzen Street Partners
|Wilkes Janet; Wilkes Terry E
|$2,000,000
|943, 945, 947 Woodland
|Nashville
|37206
|1/27
|FC Woodland Qozb LLC
|Gloz Woodland LP
|$2,000,000
|622, 626 3rd
|Nashville
|37210
|1/14
|Rutledge Flats LLC
|631 Second & Elm LLC
|$1,700,000
|626, 628, 630 3rd
|Nashville
|37210
|1/14
|631 Second & Elm LLC
|Rutledge Flats LLC
|$1,700,000
|3100 Brandau
|Hermitage
|37076
|1/14
|3100 Brandau LLC
|Johnson Michael R; Mosley Robert R Jr
|$1,600,000
|1221 Briarville
|Madison
|37115
|1/27
|Modco of Kentucky Inc
|Pardue Chris; Robinson John
|$1,530,000
|82 Polk
|Nashville
|37210
|1/26
|Seward Hills LLC
|B&G Auto & Truck Repair Inc
|$1,500,000
|746 Benton
|Nashville
|37204
|1/11
|746 Benton LLC
|Demonbreun Richard A; Sharp Nancy Caroline
|$1,500,000
|2804 Foster
|Nashville
|37210
|1/4
|Cheek Matthew H
|Poe Patrick J
|$1,450,000
|305 Long Hollow
|Gdlttsville
|37072
|1/22
|Jag Retail Prop Holdings Inc
|Bowles Farms LP; Ray Bowles Family Trust
|$1,300,000
|1100 18th
|Nashville
|37212
|1/8
|1100 Partnership GP
|Newfield Heidi; Newfield Heidi Kay
|$1,300,000
|306 Thompson
|Nashville
|37217
|1/8
|Sawers Ramzy; Sawiris Nevin
|Dairy King Co; Jones Jeffrey D
|$1,245,000
|2871 Ned Shelton
|Nashville
|37217
|1/6
|Quarter Jackson LLC
|Culbertson Janice J; Jones James R
|$1,168,538
|3701 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|1/8
|Pasifica Investment LLC
|Mamoo Mgmt LLC; Polly Prop LLC
|$1,100,000
|1616 16th
|Nashville
|37212
|1/29
|1616 16th Avenue South LLC
|JGBS 1616 LLC
|$1,095,000
|767 Bell
|Antioch
|37013
|1/21
|Bell Donna; Burkhart Sharon Bell
|Kinlin Dev LLC
|$1,085,000
|1164 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|1/22
|Akbari Behzad; Sadeghi Susan; Akbari Susan
|Wise Mgmt LLC
|$1,000,000
|4309, 4335 Maxwell
|Antioch
|37013
|1/15
|DR Horton Inc
|Jenkins Nashville Acs LLC
|$999,750
|0 Wyoming
|Nashville
|37209
|1/26
|Bergeron Neil D; Bergeron Brooke A
|Aerial Dev Group LLC
|$945,603
|3108 Brandau
|Hermitage
|37076
|1/14
|3108 Brandau LLC
|Johnson Betty J; Johnson Michael R; Mosley Ima W; Mosley Robert R Jr
|$900,000
|5003 Linbar
|Nashville
|37211
|1/25
|AHN & CHAE Inc
|Pinson Dynasty Trust
|$850,000
|1611 16th
|Nashville
|37212
|1/11
|KB4 Prop LLC
|Hurt Bobby W; Hurt Pamela Ann
|$850,000
|2239 Ingram
|Whites Cr
|37189
|1/29
|Jackson Colton A
|Vaughn Barbara; Vaughn Charles; Vaughn Jimmy; Vaughn Tiffany; Vaughn Charles Easton
|$750,000
|252 Jackson Meadows
|Hermitage
|37076
|1/8
|Eagles Nest Inv LLC
|Mashburn Robert
|$750,000
|1037 Scovel
|Nashville
|37208
|1/6
|Del Sur II LLC
|1037 Scovel LLC
|$709,900
|2401 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|1/4
|Legacy Concrete LLC
|Wilkes Janet; Wilkes Terry E
|$700,000
|5581 New Hope
|Hermitage
|37076
|1/22
|Landmark Homes of TN Inc
|SNY of TN LLC
|$680,000
|2 City
|Nashville
|37209
|1/11
|Stanford Joseph
|Nashcam Retail Units LLC
|$675,000
|2332 Antioch
|Antioch
|37013
|1/26
|Lopez Maria Adriana Arredondo
|Moreno Eduardo Sr
|$650,000
|4719 Andrew Jackson
|Hermitage
|37076
|1/19
|4719 Andrew Jackson Parkway Partners GP
|Realty Income Corp
|$600,000
|807 Bradford
|Nashville
|37204
|1/20
|Garrett Trevor Joseph
|807 Bradford Irrevocable Trust
|$600,000
|2985 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37214
|1/11
|Medina Galileo Juan Carlos Moreno
|McMahan Susan J
|$599,000
|0 Hobson
|Antioch
|37013
|1/7
|Living Waters Homes LLC; TN Homes LLC
|JCH Dev Co Inc
|$595,000
|3128 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37214
|1/28
|Slingshot Partners
|Eatherly Gregg H; Eatherly Susan Lyn
|$570,000
|2206 Monticello
|Nashville
|37207
|1/11
|Urbangate Dev Group LLC
|Hellmer Josh
|$550,000
|535 Myatt
|Madison
|37115
|1/6
|Mr Redman Prop LLC
|GDD Holdings LLC
|$540,000
|8565 Cub Creek
|Nashville
|37209
|1/7
|Fuller Christopher; Fuller Janet
|McCormack Jill S; McCormack Michael A
|$505,000
|116, 118 Kingston
|Nashville
|37207
|1/4
|Cruzen Street Partners
|Wilkes Terry E
|$500,000
|2512 Natchez
|Nashville
|37212
|1/15
|Hooper Ryan Fitzgerald
|Crowell Sharon Sue Thompson; Thompson Randall L
|$420,000
|2211 24th
|Nashville
|37208
|1/29
|Jenkins Larry D Jr; Richardson Stephanie
|Simmons Arvid V Jr
|$405,000
|116 Main
|Gdlttsville
|37072
|1/26
|Elberta Express Inc
|Ninemire Nicole Scarpino; Patterson Phillip S; Scarpino Anthony F Jr; Scarpino Marlene C Hatalla; Scarpino Anthony F Estate
|$400,000
|3325 Old Hickory
|Old Hickory
|37138
|1/26
|Kough Stephen M
|Morrison James Ronald
|$375,000
|0 Old Hickory
|Nashville
|37218
|1/14
|Family Trust U/W Robert E Harwell #II; Harwell Coleman A II
|Reh Inv LLC
|$370,000
|1510 Demonbreun
|Nashville
|37203
|1/14
|Harrell Taylor Elizabeth
|Heller John
|$312,000
|817 Charlie
|Nashville
|37207
|1/28
|Bejarano Karen
|Richardson Melvin
|$300,000
|0 Indiana
|Nashville
|37209
|1/5
|Oak Prop LLC
|Oakley Alan D
|$300,000
|801 Glastonbury
|Nashville
|37217
|1/26
|Post Michael T; Post Susanne
|Collins Gregory; Collins Lisa
|$300,000
|1510 Demonbreun
|Nashville
|37203
|1/6
|Ranes Andrew
|Norman R McLean Revocable Trust; McLean Tracy
|$292,000
|467 Monticello
|Nashville
|37207
|1/28
|Pasquale Jaclyn
|Seckman Matthew David
|$292,000
|4017 Indiana
|Nashville
|37209
|1/26
|Oak Prop LLC
|Marie McQuiddy Living Trust
|$288,000
|5651 Frist, 3343 Walton
|Hermitage
|37076
|1/5
|Luma Systems LLC
|Woodland Street Partners LLC
|$260,000
|707 Stewarts Ferry
|Nashville
|37214
|1/21
|Waffle House Inc
|Harris N P
|$250,000
|3961 Knight
|Whites Cr
|37189
|1/5
|Machen Evonne; Machen Richard A Jr
|Feller Emily Marie; Feller Jason Karl
|$225,000
|0 Murfreesboro
|Antioch
|37013
|1/8
|Harris Jean S
|Waffle House Inc
|$200,000
|1808 State
|Nashville
|37203
|1/7
|Tao Huan; Wang Jian
|Mitchell Brian; Roberts John R Sr
|$185,000
|1839, 1847 Neelys Bend
|Madison
|37115
|1/15
|Stephens Ryan
|Brahaney James K
|$161,500
|514 Phipps
|Nashville
|37218
|1/27
|Campbell Brandon
|Wilson Elliott J
|$154,000
|426B Palestine
|Madison
|37115
|1/20
|Young Rhonda L
|Nelson James W II
|$152,000
|426 Old Hickory
|Madison
|37115
|1/7
|Cross Anthony S
|Stewart Brenda
|$150,000
|420 Elysian Fields
|Nashville
|37211
|1/15
|Johnson Ronald J; McCready Monica
|McLaughlin Barbra
|$121,260
|211 Donelson
|Nashville
|37214
|1/6
|Wbi Holdings LLC
|Khamis Mohab
|$118,500
|2415 McGavock
|Nashville
|37214
|1/13
|Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc
|Music City USA Prop Owners Assoc Inc
|$110,000
|555 Dupont
|Madison
|37115
|1/6
|Lee Keith D
|Quiram Eric M; Quiram Jason A
|$105,000
|270 Tampa
|Nashville
|37211
|1/28
|Menenial Prop Partners LLC
|Bernstorf James
|$100,000
|200 Shakespeare
|Madison
|37115
|1/12
|Asencio Luis Giancarlo
|Watson Katherine P; Williams Randall E
|$100,000