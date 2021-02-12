VOL. 45 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 12, 2021

Nashville Reconnect Training. The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce presents a virtual TN Reconnect Ambassador Training session. Ambassadors provide basic information about the benefits of postsecondary education and assist with taking the next step for returning to college or going for the first time. They serve as connectors to TN Reconnect Navigators, who then provide guidance, assistance, encouragement and connection to important information, resources and service. Free. Community members are needed to help refer potential students. Attending one of the virtual training and become a reconnect ambassador. The training will give you the tools to connect your friend and family to the free services to have them get to and through a training or degree program. Additional training day will be March 16. Tuesday, 9-11 a.m. Information

TUESDAY, FEB. 16

Chamber West: Update from Metro’s Coronavirus Taskforce

A Zoom conversation on the challenges and opportunities Nashville faces to combat COVID-19 and begin vaccinating individuals across the country. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Fee: free, but registration is required. Information

FEB. 17-19

Southern Home & Garden Expo

A virtual event this year. Free. Register to take advantage of offers and giveaways. Information

THURSDAY, FEB. 18

Business Studio: Influence & Leadership Lessons

This Nashville Chamber virtual event focuses on executive leadership featuring a dynamic panel. Mars Petcare Presenters: Ibolya Haigis, senior finance director, governance & controls and process improvement; Megan Foley, finance director, data & analytics; Carson Small, senior finance manager, advanced reporting & analytics. This is a complimentary event, but pre-registration is required. Join online or by phone. Information

Young Professionals: Coffee and Connections

Join fellow Williamson County Young Professionals for coffee, networking and a Ted Talks video. Register early to secure your spot to this limited-capacity, in-person event. Williamson, Inc. office/Power Conference Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 630, Franklin. 9-10 a.m. Fee: $10. Information

Small Business Development

The Tennessee Small Business Development Center, in conjunction with the Cheatham County Chamber, is available to meet with business owners to discuss development of business plans and offer resources to help in the starting and growing of your business. 9 a.m.-noon. Information

FRIDAY, FEB. 19

Williamson Chamber Virtual Vaccination Update

Live Q&A with officials from the Williamson County Health Department and local hospitals. 9-10 a.m. via Zoom. Registration needed. Information

FEB. 18-19

Intro Nashville: February 2021

Whether you’re new to Nashville or have been a lifelong Nashvillian, Intro Nashville is an opportunity to become a more engaged and connected community member. During this program, participants will learn what makes the region unique. Topics will include Nashville’s history, economy, public and private sectors, talent pipeline, music, entertainment and more. 8:30-10:30 a.m. This is a member-only event. Registration required. Information

TUESDAY. FEB. 23

Governor’s Address

The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce will welcome Gov. Bill Lee to share his vision for Tennessee, including legislative and budget priories and the state’s continued response to COVID-19. 7:30-8 a.m.: Networking through the iBreakthrough platform (No Zoom, WebEx or app to download, only a virtual solution for meaningful connection between attendees. (Note: joining the platform is not mobile or table compatible.). 8-9 a.m. program. Information

Small & Diverse Business Forum 2021

The Nashville Area Chamber, in partnership with Amazon, First Horizon Bank, Google and the Music City Center, will host the online event with a goal to:

• Engage the business community to promote the importance of small and diverse business development.

• Educate small and diverse businesses on how to utilize technology, leverage key relationships, and maximize brand awareness within the Middle Tennessee region.

• Empower small and diverse businesses to grow by seeking opportunities with major companies that are committed to doing business with small, minority, women and service-disabled veteran businesses.

This half day virtual forum will engage small and diverse businesses serving Middle Tennessee by providing educational sessions, networking opportunities and best practice dialogue for business growth. $25 for Chamber members and future members. Information, including password and access code

FRIDAY, FEB. 26

Virtual Policy Talks

Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Information