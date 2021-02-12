Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 12, 2021

Tennessee pharmacies to receive shots under federal program

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee's Department of Health announced that starting Friday access to COVID-19 vaccinations will be expanded under the launch of a federal government program.

The vaccinations will be provided for free under the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, a state and federal partnership that targets getting immunizations in underserved areas. More than 120 Walmart pharmacy locations across the state will participate in the program.

"We continue to advocate for Tennesseans by maximizing every dose of COVID-19 vaccine made available for people in our state. We are eager to collaborate with our federal partners to expand access to this vital resource for Tennesseans in the communities where they live and work," said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey in a statement.

Vaccinations under the program will be available depending on what phase of the counties the pharmacies are located in.

Tennesseans can learn more about individual county plans at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/eligibility

