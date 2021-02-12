Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 12, 2021

FedEx gives $1M to TSU for student assistance

NASHVILLE (AP) — FedEx Corp. is giving Tennessee State University $1 million to help students finish their degrees and be prepared for the workforce, the school said.

FedEx has pledged a total of $5 million to assist four historically Black colleges and universities. The other three are LeMoyne-Owen College, Jackson State University and Mississippi Valley State University.

The funds are also to help support those affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Tennessee State said in a news release.

"This is an awesome gift from the FedEx Corporation that will assist TSU in addressing some of the unique challenges our institution is facing directly and indirectly because of COVID-19," Tennessee State University President Glenda Glover said in the release.

Previous initiatives between the four schools and FedEx include endowed scholarships at Jackson State, Tennessee State and LeMoyne-Owen; a career readiness program at Mississippi Valley State; and leadership summits at Tennessee State and Jackson State, FedEx officials said.

