VOL. 45 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 12, 2021

Vanderbilt wraps up football staff, hiring cornerbacks coach

Updated 2:06PM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea wrapped up his first staff, hiring LaMar Morgan on Thursday as cornerbacks coach.

Morgan started his coaching career in 2012 as a graduate assistant at Vanderbilt, helping the Commodores go 9-4 in back-to-back seasons with two bowl berths.

He spent the past two seasons coaching cornerbacks at his alma mater, Louisiana Lafayette. He helped the Ragin' Cajuns go 10-1 last season. Morgan was safeties coach with Houston in 2018 and spent 2016-17 as defensive backs coach at Louisiana Monroe.

Morgan coached defensive backs at Western Carolina in 2014 and 2015. He was a two-time captain and safety at Louisiana Lafayette.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

