The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 12, 2021

Trump lawyer says House presentation 'offensive'

Updated 2:03PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — One of Donald Trump's lawyers is calling the presentation by House impeachment managers "offensive."

David Schoen told reporters on Thursday that Democrats were "making a movie" and had yet to tie the Jan. 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol to the former president.

He contended that the use of chilling video of the riot shown repeatedly by House Democrats during Wednesday's arguments was impeding efforts to bring unity.

Democratic House impeachment prosecutors have used their time to air searing video footage of the attack on the Capitol building and to build their case that Trump was responsible for the rioters' conduct that day.

Trump's legal team is expected to present opening arguments on Friday.

