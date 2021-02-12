Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 12, 2021

Hildreth, Watts named to Biden's COVID equity task force

NASHVILLE (AP) — Two of the 12 members of President Joe Biden's COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force are from Tennessee. The panel announced on Wednesday includes Dr. James Hildreth, President and CEO of the historically Black Meharry Medical College in Nashville. Also included is Bobby Watts, of Goodlettsville, who is CEO of the National Health Care for the Homeless Council.

Hildreth is an immunologist whose work has focused on several human viruses including HIV. Recently, he has led Meharry's efforts to ensure that disadvantaged communities have access to COVID testing and vaccines.

In a news release, Hildreth said he was honored to be chosen and is committed to working with national leadership to address the health disparities that impact our most vulnerable populations.

Watts is a public health expert with decades working in homeless health and shelter services, according to the White House announcement.

