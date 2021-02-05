Many GOP senators indifferent to Democrats' case

VOL. 45 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 5, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — At a break in Donald Trump's impeachment trial, many Republicans appeared indifferent to the Democratic prosecutors' case that the former president incited the violent attack on the Capitol Jan. 6 — and made clear they were unlikely to convict.

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley said the prosecutors' case was "predictable" and included information that was already public.

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, another close ally of Trump, said the trial "is going to be pretty tedious." He said the two sides would be better served to make their case "in a couple hours, and be done with this."

Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe said Democrats have "put a real good team together," but said he didn't think anything had been said "by either side that has changed any votes."

Only six Republicans voted not to dismiss the trial on Tuesday, signaling that Democrats won't have the minimum of 17 Republican senators they need to convict Trump.