9 Bradley lawyers named ‘Attorneys for Justice’

VOL. 45 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 12, 2021

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP attorneys Kimberly M. Ingram, Alexandra C. Lynn, Erin Malone-Smolla, Casey L. Miller, Peter C. Sales, Edmund S. Sauer, Jeffrey W. Sheehan, Fritz Spainhour and David K. Taylor have been recognized by the Tennessee Supreme Court as 2020 “Attorneys for Justice.”

This marks the seventh consecutive year that the Tennessee Supreme Court has recognized “Attorneys for Justice,” which the court defines as lawyers who work a minimum of 50 pro bono hours annually to provide legal services to those who cannot afford the costs. The goal of the recognition program is to increase statewide pro bono work to 50% participation.

Attorneys in Bradley’s Nashville office are actively involved in a number of pro bono efforts, including the newly launched Black-Owned Small Business and Nonprofit Legal Clinic, which provides accessible and affordable business-oriented legal services to Black-owned small businesses and nonprofits in the Nashville area. In 2020, attorneys and staff from across all of the firm’s offices performed more than 13,000 hours of pro bono service valued at more than $5.3 million.

Lipscomb president to assume new responsibilities

After leading Lipscomb University for 16 years, L. Randolph Lowry has announced he will transition from the role of president to chancellor of the institution this summer.

Lowry began his tenure as Lipscomb’s 17th president in September 2005 and since that time has led the institution, which includes Lipscomb University and Lipscomb Academy, to a combined enrollment of nearly 7,000 students. It employs more than 1,000 fulltime faculty and staff.

Lowry will take a yearlong sabbatical upon the conclusion of his role as president before returning as chancellor. In that role, he will work on strategic projects, continue on the boards of Nashville and higher education organizations, and serve as an advocate for the university.

In addition, Lowry will work as a tenured faculty member in Lipscomb’s College of Leadership & Public Service. First lady Rhonda Lowry will remain on faculty in the College of Bible & Ministry.

A national search for Lowry’s successor is in progress under the direction of Lipscomb’s board of trustees.

A native of California, Lowry holds a degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration from Pepperdine University, and a juris doctor from Hamline University.

Brentwood Capital taps Ory for managing director

Brentwood Capital Advisors, LLC, a partner-owned investment bank focused on the health care and technology industries, has hired Michael Ory as a managing director.

With 30 years in middle-market health care investment banking at Raymond James and BRG Capital Advisors, the industry veteran has completed more than $8 billion in transaction value across a wide variety of sell-side advisory, private and public equity offerings and acquisitions.

Ory will be the sixth senior member of BCA’s growing health care services team and will continue advising middle-market health care companies across several sectors, with a focus on alternate site providers, physician practices, outsourced services providers and specialty distribution.

BCA’s recent Healthcare Services transactions include representing CareHere in its sale to Premise Health, Family Care Center in its recapitalization with Revelstroke Capital Partners and Family Support Center in its sale to The Speech Pathology Group backed by Ridgemont Equity Partners.

LifePoint names Mathews senior vice president

LifePoint Health has announced the appointment of Vinitia Mathews, Ph.D., to the new role of senior vice president and chief diversity and patient experience officer.

In this role, Mathews will be responsible for the development and implementation of the organization’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives – including leadership of LifePoint’s DEI Steering Committee and oversight of strategy and internal and external resources supporting the assessment and development of DEI efforts. She also will continue to lead patient experience programs for the company.

Vinitia joined LifePoint in 2013, most recently serving as vice president, clinical excellence and experience. She earned her MBA in health care administration and her Ph.D. in strategic management from Texas Tech University’s Rawls College of Business.

Jenkins to join Pinnacle Board

Decosta Jenkins, president and CEO of Nashville Electric Service, has been elected to its board of directors effective March 1. He joins 16 other business and community leaders from across the Southeast who serve as the firm’s directors.

Jenkins joined NES in 1991, serving as a senior vice president and chief financial officer before being appointed to the CEO post in 2004. Before that, he spent 11 years at Deloitte working in the audit department for private and public companies.

Jenkins is a certified public accountant and earned an accounting degree from the University of Tennessee. He is chairman of the board for the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and immediate past chair of the American Public Power Association (APPA). Jenkins also serves on the board of trustees at the University of Tennessee and is a member of several boards including the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, Seven States Power Corporation, YMCA of Middle Tennessee and Samaritan Ministries/Project S.E.E. He also serves as a member of regional and national bodies addressing civic, energy and climate issues, including the APPA CEO Climate Change and Generation Policy Task Force, as well as the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Customer Planning Council.

OneDigital selects new senior managing principal

OneDigital, the leading strategic advisory firm in the U.S., has named Matt Moraski as senior managing principal of OneDigital Tennessee.

Moraski was formerly with OneDigital Florida and before that founded, grew and ultimately sold his own employee benefits consulting firm, Gravity Benefits, to OneDigital. He joins the Tennessee office with 20-plus years of industry and executive experience, and brings an entrepreneurial perspective to the team.

Moraski holds a degree in business management from Clemson University.

Parker sworn-in as prison association president

The Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Correction has been sworn-in as president of the American Correctional Association. Commissioner Tony Parker is the first TDOC commissioner to lead the national organization in its 151-year history.

The ACA is the oldest association developed specifically for practitioners in the correctional profession.

Parker will serve as ACA president for the next two years. He plans to focus on several key initiatives designed to enhance correctional safety, innovative ways to help elevate the public’s perception and understanding of corrections, higher education opportunities for correctional staff, expansion of correctional behavioral health training and use of technology to magnify rehabilitative initiatives and training.

Health care Banker joins CapStar as manager

CapStar Bank has hired Evan Barker as senior vice president – health care and commercial relationship manager.

With more than 25 years of banking and financing experience, Barker has provided financial solutions to a variety of high-growth health care segments, including specialty physician groups, management and dental service organizations, ophthalmology, dermatology and veterinary groups, urgent care facilities, surgery centers and Assisted Living Facilities.

Barker joins CapStar after serving as senior vice president for HomeStreet Bank in Seattle, Washington. He previously pioneered health care banking groups and led medical lending divisions at several west coast financial institutions.

Barge Design promotes client service leader

Jeremy Harrison, PE, has been promoted to client service leader at Barge Design Solutions, Inc.

Harrison has 18 years of experience as an electrical engineer, consultant and manager in the automotive, rubber and industrial industry. His electrical experience includes power distribution, instrumentation and controls, electrical studies and hazardous classification.

Harrison earned a degree in electrical engineering from Tennessee Technological University. He is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and an active participant in the Central Tennessee Chapter.

Goodwill names new board members

Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee recently appointed six new members to its board of directors as well as one new trustee.

Joining the board are Tom Lampke, Nashville region vice president for Messer Construction Co.; Keith Lampkin, deputy director of the Clarksville Housing Authority; Rob Massie, vice president of IT Business Integration & Strategy at Dollar General Corporation; Cristina Oakeley, senior adviser with Compass Executives; Clay Teter, retired senior vice president of real estate and construction at Tractor Supply Co.; and Jeff Young, relationship manager for FirstBank’s Corporate Banking Group. The three-year term for new board members began Jan. 1, 2021.

Young, who served the last three years as a trustee and previously served four years on Goodwill’s board, will be succeeded as a trustee by Beth Johnson, a senior investment consultant at Pavilion, a Mercer Practice.