VOL. 45 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 12, 2021

The Nashville Show. Formerly known as the Tailgate-Music Valley Antique Show, this event features more than 150 dealers showcasing furniture, art, garden displays, linens, quilts, jewelry, pottery, china and more. Music City Center, 201 Rep. John Lewis Way South. Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $15. All safety measures will be implemented for this event. Information

FRIDAY, FEB. 12

Rutherford County Chamber 101

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the county’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. This hourlong orientation will be conducted via Zoom. Registration required. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

Find Love in all the Local Places

Shoppers can visit downtown shops and fill their Valentine’s Day bag holiday treats. Sponsored by Downtown Gallatin and the Downtown Merchants. Downtown Gallatin. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Information

FEB. 13-14

Romantic Valentine’s Dinner

Monthaven Arts & Culture Center presents an intimate, romantic dinner for a limited guest list. Dine and create your couples handwritten art love letter. Feast on a three-course dinner prepared by the Go Go Gourmet with wine, including Champagne. 6-9 p.m. $250 per couple. All proceeds benefit Monthave Arts & Culture Center’s Outreach Program. This event is tax-deductible. Fifteen couples per night. Information

SUNDAY, FEB. 14

“I Love You a Brunch”

The Loveless Café is hosting a Valentine’s Day brunch benefiting the American Heart Association. Event includes a four-course meal, cocktails, music, photo booth and a silent auction. 9:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Four time slots with a maximum of 40 people per hour. The event will be held in the Barn to allow for social distancing. $35 per adult and $17.50 per child. Book before Feb. 10. Loveless Café, 8400 TN-100. Information