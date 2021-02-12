VOL. 45 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 12, 2021

Music City real estate still singing the same hit song Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



4307 Colorado Avenue

January sales numbers have been released by the Greater Nashville Realtors, and it’s the same old story despite the new year: Sales are strong with 2,745 closings representing a 4% increase compared to January 2020.

“Many of these homes came under contract during the holiday season, which is stereotyped as subprime to sell,” GNR President Brian Copeland says. “There’s rarely a bad time to sell a home in this marketplace.”

Look for more of the same in February as the number of homes under contract, 3,609, is substantially higher than last year’s number with an average of 26 days on the market.

Copeland says the multiple-offer scenario is omnipresent, frightening and can cause numerous issues.

Many buyers suggest making offers that escalate. For example, they would write an offer for $5,000 more than the best offer the sellers receive.

Some attorneys say that there must be a cap placed on how high the offer could go for this to be legal. What if one buyer offers $5,000 more than the highest offer with a cap at $500,000 and another does not place a cap? Is the offer real? Can the buyer walk if accepted?

Others offer all cash, as-is, but with the right to inspect. The buyer finds $40,000 in repairs and wants the deficiencies cured. The seller scream “Foul!”

That is not as-is. But if that buyer walks, the seller must repair the items or disclose them, and the other buyers have moved on to other homes.

Many sellers hope for a bidding war, and many buyers will not play the game. The multiple-offer scenario can cause qualified buyers to dismiss the property, and the seller might take the offer of someone who, in the end, cannot get the money necessary to close.

With buyers flying into Nashville from all corners of the country, it is often difficult for Realtors or sellers to determine their legitimacy. There are the buyers who create false credentials and parade and charade as executives from companies across the U.S. and the world, many times snowing their own agents as they regale them with tales of their successes.

Starry-eyed Realtors present offers oozing with letters expressing seemingly heartfelt love of the homes, all the while trying to impress sellers with their tales of dough.

The success Nashville has experienced is the envy of the country. The major long-distance moving companies are citing Nashville as one of the top destinations in their business.

With it come the whackos.

Sale of the Week

Nashville real estate has, as noted, been on the upswing. While the trend has been accepted by buyers and sellers alike, prices in certain areas have continued to shock real estate veterans.

In Sylvan Park, houses priced for $1 million continue to fly off the shelf within hours of being listed or before they reach the market.

Most recently, 4307 Colorado Avenue was listed by real estate icon Caroline Dean along with the legendary Mark Deutschmann, founder of Village. Listed for $1.199 million, the property received multiple offers and sold for list price.

As these high-end properties rise from the ground, buyers flock to the framed structures only to find them sold. At that point, buyers scurry to the builders and the agents of the builders and contract to buy homes that had been mere images floating through the heads of architects.

Realtracs shows one house in Sylvan Park listed for more than $1 million and four under contract. And 12 closed in the past year.

In fact, there are probably more than 15 under contract and in various stages of construction at this time. Such numbers were reserved for Belle Meade in the not-so-distant past.

The house on Colorado was built by one of Nashville’s venerable and hallowed builders, H and R Builders, the partnership of Jack Raney and Scott Hailey who have been building homes for decades. The sellers had purchased the property years earlier and eventually demolished the structure that stood upon the lot.

Listing agent and Sewanee grad Caroline Dean says the house was built in 2018 and includes a chef’s kitchen, Thermador oven, two woodburning fireplaces, double 10-foot sliding doors and 600 square feet of unfinished space over the garage.

The 3,058 square foot home includes four bedrooms, three full baths and one half-bath. Courtney Bryant of Parks, a Nerinx Hall High School and Ole Miss grad, represented the buyer.

Richard Courtney is a licensed real estate broker with Fridrich and Clark Realty, LLC and can be reached at richard@richardcourtney.com.