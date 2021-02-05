Stocks end mixed, ending a 6-day winning streak for S&P 500

VOL. 45 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 5, 2021

Stocks ended a wobbly day with mixed results, ending a six-day winning streak for the S&P 500 even as the Nasdaq eked out another record high.

A late slump pulled the S&P 500 down 0.1%, having set an all-time high of its own a day earlier. Small-company stocks also continued to rise.

Investors are keeping their eyes on Washington, where Democrats plan to move ahead without Republican help on a major stimulus bill for the economy.

Hanesbrands soared after delivering an earnings report that was much stronger than Wall Street analysts were expecting. Treasury yields rose.