Nashville’s vaccinations now include schools, those 70 and older

VOL. 45 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 5, 2021

Dr. Alex Jahangir, Nashville’s COVID-19 Taskforce Chair, announced today plans for Davidson County to enter Phase 1B of the State’s COVID vaccine plan that includes schools, and will also begin scheduling vaccine appointments for those 70 years and older.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center and TriStar Health will play a key role in providing the school vaccinations. VUMC will provide the COVID vaccine for Metro Nashville Public Schools employees, which includes charter school staff, and TriStar Health will provide the vaccinations to teachers and staff at independent and parochial schools. TriStar Health will also lead the effort to vaccinate preschool and daycare staff.

VUMC and Tristar Health will work with their respective cohort of schools to schedule vaccinations. Vaccinations for schools is expected to begin February 20.

“Vaccinating teachers and staff of our K-12 schools, daycares and pre-schools has been a top priority as we plan the rollout of the vaccine. I am grateful to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and TriStar Health for once again partnering with the city in our COVID-19 response, and supporting our efforts this time by providing vaccinations to this critical group,” said Dr. Jahangir.

“Education is another integral aspect of our society that has been profoundly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The health and wellbeing of our teachers is fundamental for the children of our community to have the opportunity to learn. Through these vaccinations we are delighted to be able to help MNPS teachers and staff with a safe return to the vitally important role they play,” said C. Wright Pinson, MBA, MD, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Health System Officer for Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“We are pleased to partner with Davidson County to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to our local educators. Offering the vaccine to school personnel ensures our community is one step closer to ending the pandemic”, said TriStar Health President, Mitch Edgeworth.

Metro Public Health Department officials will be dropping the age for scheduling appointments from 75 and older to those 70 years of age. MPHD will begin taking reservations for the 70-year-old age group starting February 12, 2021. To make an appointment visit COVID19.nashville.gov or call 615-862-7777.