Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 5, 2021

"Midnight Train to Georgia' songwriter Jim Weatherly dies

Updated 12:33PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Hall of Fame songwriter Jim Weatherly, who wrote "Midnight Train to Georgia" and other hits for Gladys Knight, Glen Campbell and Ray Price, has died. He was 77.

The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame said in a release on Friday that Weatherly's family confirmed his death on Wednesday at his home in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Weatherly, who was also a star quarterback for Ole Miss in the 1960s, wrote a number of hits for Gladys Knight & The Pips, including "(You're the) Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me," "Neither One of Us (Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye)" and "Where Peaceful Waters Flow."

"We were just made for each other. We grew our lives together. I'm gonna miss him terribly and love him always," Knight said in a post on Twitter.

Gladys Knight & The Pips won Grammy Awards for their performances of "Midnight Train to Georgia" and "Neither One of Us" in 1974. Weatherly helped write hit country songs like "A Lady Like You" by Glen Campbell, "Where Do I Put Her Memory" by Charley Pride, "Roses and Love Songs" by Price and "Someone Else's Star" by Bryan White.

Weatherly, a Mississippi native, was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2006 and the national Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2014.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0