Iroquois Steeplechase pushed back to June 26

VOL. 45 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 5, 2021

The Iroquois Steeplechase has been rescheduled to run on Saturday, June 26, at Percy Warner Park.

The race was previously slated to run on May 8. The event will continue to follow the safety guidelines set by state and local officials in planning the 2021 race meet.

“The highest priority of The Iroquois Steeplechase, a 501(c)3 organization, is the safety of the patrons and participants," says Iroquois Steeplechase Chairman Dwight Hall. "We worked with Metro Parks to secure a date seven weeks later than our scheduled race.

"Ticketholders will be contacted directly with options for attending this year’s event. The Iroquois Steeplechase is one of Nashville’s most anticipated events and our community is positively impacted by the charities that benefit.”