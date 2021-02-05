VOL. 45 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 5, 2021

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource. Expand your knowledge on best business practices with the most successful business leaders in Middle Tennessee while connecting with fellow business professionals. 8-9 a.m. Williamson, Inc. / Power Conference Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 630, Franklin. Free. Social distancing and mask required. Information

SATURDAY, FEB. 6

Robertson County Republicans

Dennis Ferrier of Fox 17 is the guest speaker. Coffee and fellowship at 8:30, Program at 9 a.m. Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Blvd. Information

MONDAY, FEB. 8

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

The topic will be Facebook 101: Everything you need to know about the new Gallatin Data Center. Guest speaker: Katie Comer. Epic Event Center, 392 W. Main Street, Gallatin 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: $18 for Chamber Members with reservations made before noon on the previous Friday. Non-members is $25. Reservations are required. Virtual option for this event available. Lunch is available for pick up at Epic Event Center. Information: 615 452-4000, www.gallatintn.org/programs-events/calendar-of-events

TUESDAY, FEB. 9

TSBDC Virtual Workshop

This workshop provides basic information on starting a small business, including Tennessee Small Business Development Centers services, personal considerations, business planning and financing requirements. Free. 3-5 p.m. Facilitated by TSBDC at Volunteer State Community College. Information

Cheatham County Democratic Party

All Cheatham County Democrats are invited to attend and participate. Pinnacle Bank, 524 South Main Street, Ashland City. 6-8 p.m. Information

Next Normal Series

Employment Issues Concerning the COVID-19 Vaccine. As vaccine distribution continues to roll out at a state level, employers can anticipate that issues relating to mandatory vaccinations will soon arise. Join Bradley partners Matt Lonergan and Craig Oliver as they address issues related to COVID-19 vaccinations, including considerations for a mandated vaccination program, on which employees to impose this requirement, and how to deal with employees who do not become vaccinated. 10-11 a.m. Members-only event, with pre-registration required. Information

FEB. 9-19

Intro Nashville

An opportunity to become a more engaged and connected community member. Participants will learn what makes the region unique. Topics include Nashville’s history, economy, public and private sectors, talent pipeline, music, entertainment and more.

Opening Reception: Feb. 9, 4-5:30 p.m.

Day 1: Feb. 10, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Day 2: Feb. 12, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Day 3: Feb. 17, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Day 4: Feb. 19, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

This is a member-only virtual event. Registration is required. Information

THURSDAY, FEB. 11

Chamber Chat (Virtual)

Zoom Meeting to hear from Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce staff about member benefits and involvement opportunities. 1-2 p.m. Information

Virtual Inclusion & Diversity Workshop

Williamson County Chamber virtual panel discussion featuring the following speakers:

• Dr. Keivan Stassun, professor of physics and astronomy at Vanderbilt University

and director of the Frist Center for Autism & Innovation

• Ernie Dianastasis, founder and CEO of The Precisionists, Inc.

• Glen Wingerd, director of IT Software Quality Assurance, Operations and ITSM at Tractor Supply

Free 12:30-1:30 p.m. Information

FEB. 13 or Feb. 14

Love: A Romantic Valentine’s Dinner

Monthaven Arts & Culture Center presents an intimate romantic Valentine’s Dinner for a limited guest list prepared by the Go Go Gourmet. All proceeds benefit Monthaven Arts & Culture Center’s Outreach Program. 6-9 p.m. $250 per couple. This event is tax-deductible. Fifteen couples per night. Information

SUNDAY, FEB. 14

“I Love You a Brunch”

The Loveless Café is hosting a Valentine’s Day brunch benefiting the American Heart Association. Event includes a four-course meal, cocktails, music, photo booth and a silent auction. 9:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Four timeslots with a maximum of 40 people per hour. The event will be held in the Barn to allow for social distancing. Fee: $35 per adult and $17.50 per child and are available until Feb. 10. Loveless Café, 8400 TN-100. Information

TUESDAY, FEB. 16

Chamber West

Update from Metro’s Coronavirus Taskforce via Zoom discussing the challenges and opportunities Nashville faces to combat COVID-19. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Free, but registration is required. Information

Nashville Reconnect Training

The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual TN Reconnect Ambassador Training session. Ambassadors provide basic information about the benefits of postsecondary education and assist them with taking the next step for returning to college or going for the first time. They serve as connectors to TN Reconnect Navigators, who then provide guidance, assistance, encouragement and connection to important information, resources and service. Fee: free. Community members are needed to help refer potential students. Attending one of the virtual training and become a reconnect ambassador. The training will give you the tools to connect your friend and family to the free services to have them get to and through a training or degree program. Additional training day will be March 16. 9-11 a.m. Information

THURSDAY, FEB. 18

Young Professionals: Coffee and Connections

Join fellow Williamson County Young Professionals for coffee, networking and a Ted Talks video. Register early to secure your spot to this limited capacity event. Fee: $10. 9-10 a.m. Williamson Inc. Office, 4031Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 630, Franklin. Information

TN Small Business Development Center – Individual Meetings

The TN Small Business Development Center is available to meet with business owners to discuss development of business plans and offer resources to help in the starting and growing of your business. 9 a.m.-noon. Information

TUESDAY. FEB. 23

2021 Governor’s Address

The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Gov. Bill Lee to share his vision for Tennessee including legislative and budget priories and the state’s continued response to COVID-19.

Schedule:

7:30-8 a.m.: Networking through the iBreakthrough platform (No Zoom, WebEx or app to download, only a virtual solution for meaningful connection between attendees. (Note: joining the platform is not mobile or table compatible.)

8-9 a.m.: Program

Fee: Early bird – Individual $21. Table for six with company name on table $210. Includes Nashville area, Rutherford County and Dickson County Chambers of Commerce and the Maury County Chamber and Economic Alliance.

Future members: $41. Table for six and company name on table - $410 Prices will increase after Feb. 16. Register early. Information

FRIDAY, FEB. 26

Virtual Policy Talks

Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Information