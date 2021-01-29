Hagerty assigned to Senate banking, foreign relations panels

VOL. 45 | NO. 5 | Friday, January 29, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — Freshman U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty has drawn assignments on committees related to banking, foreign relations and the federal budget.

The Tennessee Republican's office announced Wednesday that he will serve on the Senate Committees on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs; Foreign Relations; Appropriations; and Rules.

"These committees will leverage my extensive background and experience in business, diplomacy, finance, trade, and job creation, and best position me to have a significant impact not only for the people of Tennessee but all Americans," Hagerty said in a statement.

Hagerty served as U.S. ambassador to Japan under former President Donald Trump. He founded a private equity and investment firm and served in several executive positions in business. He also spent time serving as former Republican Gov. Bill Haslam's economic development commissioner.

Hagerty won election to the Senate in November 2020 behind an endorsement from Trump.