Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 5 | Friday, January 29, 2021

Stax Museum offers virtual tours, online concert in February

Updated 6:41AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

MEMPHIS (AP) — The Stax Museum of American Soul Music in Tennessee is offering virtual "field trips" and an online concert in honor of Black History Month.

The Memphis-based museum said Monday the online tours will take viewers through the history of the Stax Records label, which produced soul music by Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, Carla Thomas, the Staples Singers, Booker T. and the MGs and others.

A traditional museum tour will be combined with interviews and musical performances. They start Feb. 10.

Also, the Stax Music Academy plans an online concert and variety show on Feb. 17 featuring student musicians performing songs by Aretha Franklin, Al Green, Stevie Wonder, The Jackson 5 and others.

The show, entitled "R & R: Rhythm and Revolution: Expressions of Struggle, Collaboration, and Peace," will be free of charge for students, schools, and youth organizations.

Registration for the tours and concert is available at the Stax Museum website.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0