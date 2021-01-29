Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 5 | Friday, January 29, 2021

Belmont University announces new president

NASHVILLE (AP) — Belmont University's Board of Trustees on Monday announced that L. Gregory Jones will become the new president of the university starting June 1.

According to a news release, Jones will succeed former Belmont President Bob Fisher after Fisher's retirement in May.

Jones is currently the dean of the Duke Divinity School, a position he's held from 1997 through 2010 and again from 2018 to present. Between 2010 and 2018, he served as vice president and vice provost for global strategy at Duke University, as well as served at Baylor University.

"President Bob Fisher has provided extraordinary leadership over the past two decades, and I look forward to working with the Belmont community to build on all that has been accomplished as we look forward to a bold and exciting future," Jones said in a statement.

